The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today via Amazon India at 12 pm. The Redmi Note 9 is the final variant of Xiaomi’s Note 9 series. It will go on its second sale on Amazon India today. If you’re planning to buy an affordable mid-range phone, check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 below. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is no high-refresh-rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and will be available in three storage variants of 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. There is a dedicated micro-SD card slot that will take a memory card up to 512GB. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 features a rear quad camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the setup. The quad-camera setup is reminiscent of the design of the higher-end Note 9 Pro series. On the front is a 13-megapixel main camera sensor in the top left notch. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The Redmi Note 9 also features a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. There is also a 22.5W fast charger in the box itself. Further, the 5,020mAh battery on the phone also supports 9W reverse charging. While this should work with all phones, it works best with other Redmi phones, as suggested by Xiaomi.

Other features of the Redmi Note 9 phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera module, an IR blaster, and TUV Rheinland low blue-light certification.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 will cost you Rs 13,499 for the 4GB/128GB, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The first sale will be on July 24 on Mi.com and Amazon India, as well as offline in Mi stores and other stores. However, the availability of the highest-end variant is still a mystery, so you will have to settle for one of the two other variants if purchasing the Note 9 now.

