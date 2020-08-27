comscore Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website | BGR India
The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today at 12 noon via Mi.com and Amazon. The Redmi Note 9 is a successor to the Redmi Note 8 from 2019 and starts at a price of Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 9 review BGR India 4

Xiaomi will put its Redmi Note 9 on sale once more today. The latest addition to the Note series of devices will go on sale today at 12 noon via Xiaomi’s own website. Xiaomi will put up all the variants of the Redmi Note 9 on sale. Interested buyers can also head over to Amazon to get the phone at 12 noon today. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited time: Check India price, specs

There are three storage variants of the Redmi Note 9 available in India. The base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 11,999. Spend up to Rs 13,499 and you will get 128GB storage along with 4GB RAM. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 14,999. One can get the phone in green, white, red and grey from both the portals. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is using a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Users can choose between 64GB and 128GB storage options. There is a dedicated micro-SD card slot that will take a memory card up to 512GB. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

In terms of cameras, it features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and another depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor in the top left pinhole cutout.

The Redmi Note 9 features a 5020mAh battery that comes with support for 22.5W fast charging. Further, it also supports 9W reverse charging via its USB-C port. While this should work with all phones, it works best with other Redmi phones, as suggested by Xiaomi.
Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera module, an IR blaster, and TUV Rheinland low blue-light certification.

One should also note that Xiaomi also sells the Redmi Note 8 starting at a price of Rs 12,499. The Redmi Note 8 features a glass back design along with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The Note 8 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset instead of the MediaTek Helio G85. There’s also support for the 18W fast charging on the Note 8.

