The Redmi Note 9T price, specification and details have leaked online ahead of the smartphone's rumored launch on 8 January. The pricing has leaked via an Amazon Germany listing which also gives us more details about the device that could be launched this week.

The Redmi Note 9T is being launched as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G which has only been launched in China. What the Note 9T receives is a new paint job. That's all!

Another leak has given away the design of the smartphone, a day after the launch date of the device was confirmed for the European market.

Redmi Note 9 T price

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Amazon Germany listing of the Note 9T puts the device at 229.90 euros (roughly Rs 20,500) for the 4GB+64GB storage variant. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant has been priced at 269.90 euros (roughly Rs 24,000) which also comes with 4GB of RAM. As far as the India pricing is concerned, we can expect Redmi to price the devices lower than the European estimates considering that has been the trend in the past.

Redmi Note 9T specifications

Let’s not even get started on the number of Redmi variants that have been launched in the global market. There are a lot. Hopefully, the new Redmi addition will be able to stand out amongst a sea of Redmi devices in the market.

In terms of the specifications, as seen on Amazon Germany website, the Note 9T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution coupled with 90Hz refresh rate. The Note 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge technology.

What seems to be a surprising addition is NFC which we rarely see on affordable smartphones. The Note 9T will run on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.

Camera specifications include a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel on the front.

Redmi Note 9T design

Renders of the smartphone have already leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter that gives us a glimpse of what the smartphone could look like.

It sports a similar design to the Note 9 5G with a punch-hole display, USB Type-C and a circular camera module at the back.

The Redmi Note 9T is scheduled to be launched on 8 January in the European market while its global released is expected to follow suit soon.