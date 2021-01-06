comscore Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, avaialability and India launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9T price, specification and details leaked ahead of launch
News

Redmi Note 9T price, specification and details leaked ahead of launch

News

The Redmi Note 9T price, specification and details have leaked online ahead of the launch of the smartphone reportedly on 8 January.

Redmi Note 9T

(Photo: 91Mobiles)

The Redmi Note 9T price, specification and details have leaked online ahead of the smartphone’s rumored launch on 8 January. The pricing has leaked via an Amazon Germany listing which also gives us more details about the device that could be launched this week. Also Read - Redmi 9T rumored to be launched on 8 January, more Xiaomi phones to be launched early 2021

The Redmi Note 9T is being launched as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G which has only been launched in China. What the Note 9T receives is a new paint job. That’s all! Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Another leak has given away the design of the smartphone, a day after the launch date of the device was confirmed for the European market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power goes on sale in India today: Is it a good buy?

Redmi Note 9 T price

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Amazon Germany listing of the Note 9T puts the device at 229.90 euros (roughly Rs 20,500) for the 4GB+64GB storage variant. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant has been priced at 269.90 euros (roughly Rs 24,000) which also comes with 4GB of RAM. As far as the India pricing is concerned, we can expect Redmi to price the devices lower than the European estimates considering that has been the trend in the past.

Redmi Note 9T specifications

Let’s not even get started on the number of Redmi variants that have been launched in the global market. There are a lot. Hopefully, the new Redmi addition will be able to stand out amongst a sea of Redmi devices in the market.

Redmi-Note-9T-Specifications

(Photo: 91Mobiles)

In terms of the specifications, as seen on Amazon Germany website, the Note 9T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution coupled with 90Hz refresh rate. The Note 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge technology.

What seems to be a surprising addition is NFC which we rarely see on affordable smartphones.  The Note 9T will run on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.

Camera specifications include a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel on the front.

Redmi Note 9T design

Renders of the smartphone have already leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter that gives us a glimpse of what the smartphone could look like.

 

It sports a similar design to the Note 9 5G with a punch-hole display, USB Type-C and a circular camera module at the back.

The Redmi Note 9T is scheduled to be launched on 8 January in the European market while its global released is expected to follow suit soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2021 1:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

You might be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, iPad via future MacBooks
News
You might be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, iPad via future MacBooks
Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India

News

Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India

WhatsApp multi-device support coming to WhatsApp Web Beta

Apps

WhatsApp multi-device support coming to WhatsApp Web Beta

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online

News

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online

Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

Deals

Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

You might be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, iPad via future MacBooks

Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India

WhatsApp multi-device support coming to WhatsApp Web Beta

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online

Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online

News

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the works, details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the works, details revealed
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi TV हुए महंगे, इन मॉडल्स के लिए देनी होगी ज्यादा कीमत

OnePlus Nord N10 5G और Nord N100 हुए लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Apple iPhone 12 सीरीज की बंपर सेल, पर कम पसंद आ रहा यह मॉडल

Flipkart TV Days Sale : स्मार्ट टीवी की खरीद पर 65 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme Winter Sale में बंपर डिस्काउंट, सस्ते में मिल रहे TV-स्मार्टफोन और बहुत कुछ

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

You might be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, iPad via future MacBooks
News
You might be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, iPad via future MacBooks
Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India

News

Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India
WhatsApp multi-device support coming to WhatsApp Web Beta

Apps

WhatsApp multi-device support coming to WhatsApp Web Beta
Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online

News

Redmi Note 9T price, specifications, launch date India leaked online
Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

Deals

Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India by Rs 1,500

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers