Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today

Xiaomi’s Redmi wing recently launched a series of power banks along with the Redmi 8A smartphone. The power banks are not to be confused with Xiaomi’s Mi power banks which are separate products. The power banks offer two variants of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacity.

The power banks will be available in two colors. These are black and white. Apart from this, the power bank is one of the cheapest portable brick you will find in India in both the 10,000mah battery and 20,000mAh battery capacity. The 10,000mAh one charges devices at 10W, while the 20,000mAh one charges at 18W. The two variants of the Redmi power bank are priced as follows. Users can buy the 10,000mAh variant for Rs 799. For more power, you can opt for the larger 20,000mAh variant for Rs 1,499.

Where can you buy the Redmi power bank?

The Redmi power banks are still not available on Amazon as of now. You can, however, purchase them at Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The power banks will be available starting February 18, 12pm. According to Xiaomi, the product will later be available on Amazon as well.

Features

The Redmi power banks feature two USB ports to charge two devices at a time. This allows you to charge two smartphones, accessories, audio products and more together. Further, the power bank also has both a micro-USB and a USB Type-C port for input. This means you can charge the power bank itself with either a micro-USB or a Type-C connection. This allows you to carry around the same charger for your phone and power bank.

The Redmi power bank is the brand’s first accessory in India. Launched in two variants, the power banks feature a minimal design. Incorporated in the design is an ‘anti-slip’ edge grip. The brand claims that this reduces the chances of accidental falls. The device also incorporates a Lithium-Polymer battery which is both safer and more long-lasting than Lithium-Ion batteries. Further, the power banks feature 12 layers of circuit protection that work across temperature, current and electrostatic fluctuations.