comscore Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Power Bank with fast charging to go on sale today; Check price, features and more
News

Redmi Power Bank with fast charging to go on sale today; Check price, features and more

News

The Redmi power bank will be initially only available at Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The product will come to Amazon later.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 9:30 AM IST
Redmi Powerbank

Xiaomi’s Redmi wing recently launched a series of power banks along with the Redmi 8A smartphone. The power banks are not to be confused with Xiaomi’s Mi power banks which are separate products. The power banks offer two variants of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacity.

Related Stories


The power banks will be available in two colors. These are black and white. Apart from this, the power bank is one of the cheapest portable brick you will find in India in both the 10,000mah battery and 20,000mAh battery capacity. The 10,000mAh one charges devices at 10W, while the 20,000mAh one charges at 18W. The two variants of the Redmi power bank are priced as follows. Users can buy the 10,000mAh variant for Rs 799. For more power, you can opt for the larger 20,000mAh variant for Rs 1,499.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

Where can you buy the Redmi power bank?

The Redmi power banks are still not available on Amazon as of now. You can, however, purchase them at Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The power banks will be available starting February 18, 12pm. According to Xiaomi, the product will later be available on Amazon as well.

Features

The Redmi power banks feature two USB ports to charge two devices at a time. This allows you to charge two smartphones, accessories, audio products and more together. Further, the power bank also has both a micro-USB and a USB Type-C port for input. This means you can charge the power bank itself with either a micro-USB or a Type-C connection. This allows you to carry around the same charger for your phone and power bank.

Redmi Power Bank launched in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities: Check price and features

Also Read

Redmi Power Bank launched in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities: Check price and features

The Redmi power bank is the brand’s first accessory in India. Launched in two variants, the power banks feature a minimal design. Incorporated in the design is an ‘anti-slip’ edge grip. The brand claims that this reduces the chances of accidental falls. The device also incorporates a Lithium-Polymer battery which is both safer and more long-lasting than Lithium-Ion batteries. Further, the power banks feature 12 layers of circuit protection that work across temperature, current and electrostatic fluctuations.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today

News

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने पोस्टपेड यूजर्स को दिया झटका, महंगी हुई ये सर्विस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में पहली बार सेल के लिए आएगा

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल कल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei P30 Lite स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
News
Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery
iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch