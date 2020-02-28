Xiaomi has announced that its latest Redmi power banks will go on sale today via Amazon India. The power bank sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. If customers want to purchase the Redmi power bank before 12:00PM, then they get it via Mi.com. Yes, the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks that Xiaomi recently launched in India can be purchased anytime via Mi.com or Mi Home stores.

Now that you are aware that the devices will also be available via Amazon.in, let’s talk about the price and features. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank is priced at Rs 799 in India, whereas the 20,000mAh power bank costs Rs 1,499. Both these power banks are different from Xiaomi‘s Mi Power Banks. In comparison, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899. The 20,000mAh model is available for Rs 1,499. Both Mi Power Banks support 18W fast charging.

Redmi Power Banks: Features

The Redmi Power Bank comes with an anti-slip Edge grip design. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that this design allows for a stylish and yet sleek look for the power bank. They also come with grooves at the edge of the power bank. The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a micro-USB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once.

The power bank also supports two-way fast charge. It means it will charge as well as charge other devices at fast speed simultaneously. It also comes with smart low power mode. When you press the power button twice, it enters the smart low power mode. In this mode, the power bank intelligently customizes the voltage. This will be ideal for charging accessories like Bluetooth headphones or fitness trackers. The company also says that the Li-Polymer battery comes with advanced 12-layer circuit protection.