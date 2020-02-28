comscore Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Check prices
News

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Check prices

News

The power bank sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. If customers want to purchase the Redmi power bank before 12:00PM, then they get it via Mi.com.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Redmi Powerbank

Xiaomi has announced that its latest Redmi power banks will go on sale today via Amazon India. The power bank sale will kick off at 12:00PM today. If customers want to purchase the Redmi power bank before 12:00PM, then they get it via Mi.com. Yes, the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks that Xiaomi recently launched in India can be purchased anytime via Mi.com or Mi Home stores.

Related Stories


Now that you are aware that the devices will also be available via Amazon.in, let’s talk about the price and features. The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank is priced at Rs 799 in India, whereas the 20,000mAh power bank costs Rs 1,499. Both these power banks are different from Xiaomi‘s Mi Power Banks. In comparison, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899. The 20,000mAh model is available for Rs 1,499. Both Mi Power Banks support 18W fast charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Redmi Power Banks: Features

The Redmi Power Bank comes with an anti-slip Edge grip design. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that this design allows for a stylish and yet sleek look for the power bank. They also come with grooves at the edge of the power bank. The best part of Redmi Power Bank is support for dual input, which eliminates the need to carry two cables. You will be able to use a micro-USB cable or a USB Type-C cable to charge the power bank. They also have dual USB output, which means you will be able to charge two devices at once.

The power bank also supports two-way fast charge. It means it will charge as well as charge other devices at fast speed simultaneously. It also comes with smart low power mode. When you press the power button twice, it enters the smart low power mode. In this mode, the power bank intelligently customizes the voltage. This will be ideal for charging accessories like Bluetooth headphones or fitness trackers. The company also says that the Li-Polymer battery comes with advanced 12-layer circuit protection.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus
News
Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus
Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India

News

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

News

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok blamed for facilitating spread of hatred

News

WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok blamed for facilitating spread of hatred

Google Doodle celebrates 200th birthday of John Tenniel

News

Google Doodle celebrates 200th birthday of John Tenniel

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok blamed for facilitating spread of hatred

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India

News

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India
Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

News

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone
Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals
Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display

News

Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display
Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology

News

Xiaomi teams with ISRO and Qualcomm for NavIC technology

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन पर बॉयर्स को मिलेगा 5000 रुपये का एडिशनल एक्सचेंज डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन के प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Sir John Tenniel की याद में Google ने बनाया Google Doodle

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन ऑफलाइन भी बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

साल 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा इस माध्यम से लोगों ने भेजे पैसे, 54 खरब से ज्यादा रुपये का हुआ लेनदेन

News

HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC
News
HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC
Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

News

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus
Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India

News

Redmi Power Banks set to go on sale today via Amazon India
Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

News

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone
WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok blamed for facilitating spread of hatred

News

WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok blamed for facilitating spread of hatred