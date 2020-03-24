comscore Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features
News

Redmi smart display launched for around Rs 3,730: Check features

News

The latest smart speaker from Redmi comes with a price label of $49, which is around Rs 3,730 in India.

  Updated: March 24, 2020 6:12 PM IST
Redmi Smart Display

Redmi today launched its 98-inch 4K smart TV, a 5G smartphone and a Redmi Smart Display in China. The latest smart speaker from Redmi comes with a price label of $49, which is around Rs 3,730 in India. The device features an 8-inch touchscreen display. Its design seems to be inspired from Amazon’s first-gen Echo Show. As you can see in the image, the device has a screen on the top and the speakers are below.

The Redmi smart display comes with an HD camera, so that users can make video calls. It also offers support for the face recognition feature. In addition to this, this feature will automatically switch the interface to a customized kid-friendly one once it identifies a child. It can also activate parental features and turn on the blue-light filter. The 8-inch display operates at HD resolution and has a 178-degree viewing angle.

Redmi smart display users will also be able to stream from major video platforms. The smart speaker also supports third-gen XiaoAI voice assistant, which has up to 1600+ different skills. One can also connect this smart speaker with other smart home devices, including cameras and doorbells. Redmi’s first smart display will go on sale on March 27 in China. It will be available via Mi.com and Youpin.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Price, features and other details

Redmi K30 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Price, features and other details

Besides, the newly launched Redmi K30 Pro 5G price starts from CNY 2,999, which is around Rs 32,300 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this Redmi phone, which can be purchased for RMB 3399 (roughly Rs 36,600 in India). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model price is set at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,840).

Alongside the smartphone, the company also launched a Redmi Smart TV Max in the country. The latest 98-inch Smart TV comes with a 4K panel. The brand will be selling the Redmi Smart TV Max for RMB 19,999, which is around Rs 2,15,380 in India. It will be available for purchase via Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home.

  Published Date: March 24, 2020 6:10 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 24, 2020 6:12 PM IST

