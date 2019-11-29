comscore Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi will reportedly launch a smart speaker and a router alongside the Redmi K30 phone on December 10. Read on to know more.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 4:49 PM IST
Redmi by Xiaomi logo

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K30 smartphone in China on December 10. The company is also said to launch the most anticipated Poco F2 phone. But, at the moment, it is unclear how it will be different from the Redmi K30 series. The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to take the wraps off a few more products.

Redmi smart speaker launch details

A fresh report claims that Redmi will launch a smart speaker and a router on December 10. Lu Weibing, Vice President of Xiaomi Group and General Manager for the Redmi brand has revealed a few things in the latest interview. Xiaomi has adopted a ‘1+4+X’ model, where ‘4’ refers to four categories of products,” Gizmochina reports. These include Smart TV, Notebooks, Routers, and Smart Speakers.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

A few months back, Xiaomi Redmi launched its latest laptop as well as smart TVs in the market. Now, Redmi will launch the other two products in December, as per the cited source. The company hasn’t revealed any other details about the two Redmi devices, apart from that those will be launched alongside the Redmi K30. Further, Redmi is expected to adhere to Xiaomi’s aim of offering cost-effective products to customers.

Top smartphones to launch in December 2019: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Realme X50 5G, Motorola One Hyper and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in December 2019: Xiaomi Redmi K30, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Realme X50 5G, Motorola One Hyper and more

Redmi K30 specifications (leaked)

Besides, the Redmi K30 is rumored to pack a 6.6-inch LCD display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a full-screen design with dual punch-hole design, which is corroborated by a leaked hands-on photo. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

It will also include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding: Price, Features

Also Read

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding: Price, Features

For photography, the smartphone will likely equip a quad-camera setup at the back. This reportedly includes a 60-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying it will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle-lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is likely to be a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and a TOF sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC
OS
Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 60MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor
Front Camera
Battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
News
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

News

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform

News

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 नए Vanilla Mint कलर वेरिएंट में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi का दावा, Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा सबसे हाई रेज्यूलेशन इमेज सेंसर

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन पंच-होल डिजाइन के साथ भारत में 9 दिसंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की कल दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India
News
Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash
Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

News

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details