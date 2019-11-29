Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its latest Redmi K30 smartphone in China on December 10. The company is also said to launch the most anticipated Poco F2 phone. But, at the moment, it is unclear how it will be different from the Redmi K30 series. The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to take the wraps off a few more products.

Redmi smart speaker launch details

A fresh report claims that Redmi will launch a smart speaker and a router on December 10. Lu Weibing, Vice President of Xiaomi Group and General Manager for the Redmi brand has revealed a few things in the latest interview. Xiaomi has adopted a ‘1+4+X’ model, where ‘4’ refers to four categories of products,” Gizmochina reports. These include Smart TV, Notebooks, Routers, and Smart Speakers.

A few months back, Xiaomi Redmi launched its latest laptop as well as smart TVs in the market. Now, Redmi will launch the other two products in December, as per the cited source. The company hasn’t revealed any other details about the two Redmi devices, apart from that those will be launched alongside the Redmi K30. Further, Redmi is expected to adhere to Xiaomi’s aim of offering cost-effective products to customers.

Redmi K30 specifications (leaked)

Besides, the Redmi K30 is rumored to pack a 6.6-inch LCD display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a full-screen design with dual punch-hole design, which is corroborated by a leaked hands-on photo. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

It will also include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the smartphone will likely equip a quad-camera setup at the back. This reportedly includes a 60-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying it will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle-lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is likely to be a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and a TOF sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC OS Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 60MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor Front Camera Battery