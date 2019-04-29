comscore
  • Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi
Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain, last week teased the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market carrying newly launched Snapdragon 730, although no other details were made available alongside.

xiaomi-redmi-phone-with-pop-up-selfie-camera-weibo

Image: Xiaomi Weibo teaser video

Xiaomi seems ready with a new pop-up selfie camera phone for the Redmi lineup. The company has teased away the full-screen Redmi smartphone with a pop-up camera in a teaser video on Weibo. The teaser includes a number of Redmi phones which are already launched and the unnamed Redmi phone with a pop-up camera towards the end. The video teaser is merged with the trailer of Avengers: Endgame movie.

Xiaomi’s Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain, last week teased the launch of a new smartphone in the Indian market carrying newly launched Snapdragon 730, although no other details were made available alongside. Having said that, the recent rumors indicated Xiaomi is working on a Redmi-branded device with the pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC with 4,000mAh battery with the triple camera setup. The triple camera setup is said to be use a 48-megapixel sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor possible for depth mapping and the third sensor with a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Xiaomi dominates Indian smartphone market in Q1 2019, 7 quarters in a row: Canalys

Earlier this month, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G processors based on 8nm fabrication processor. The chipset come with Kryo 470 octa-core CPU along with Adreno 618 GPU for gaming and supports 4K video recording in portrait mode at 60fps.

It is speculated that the new Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera is being launched by Xiaomi to take on the increasing popularity of Vivo and Oppo smartphones in the Rs 20,000 price segment. Some reports alternatively suggest that Xiaomi might launch this phone as a flagship Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855, and not Snapdragon 730/730G.

The Weibo teaser doesn’t reveal the name of the Redmi phone, but it is speculated that Xiaomi might call it Redmi Pro 2 in China and Poco F2 in India. At this stage, it would be logical to take rumors with a pinch of salt, and there is a possibility that Xiaomi might launch this Redmi phone very differently, but very soon considering the official teasers have gone aggressive.

