Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

In the last year, Xiaomi has found an affinity for MediaTek's new-age chips. A couple of Xiaomi's high-profile and mass-market models launched with MediaTek chips have got positive responses. The most recent one was the Redmi 10X 5G that came with the MediaTek Dimesnity 820 chip, supporting 5G. However, Xiaomi has more plans for Redmi smartphones with MediaTek chips and two of them are launching in August.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who specialises in Xiaomi leaks, has affirmed two new Redmi smartphones with Dimesnity chips. Not much is known of their specifications or pricing but the important bits are tipped. There will be two Redmi branded phones using MediaTek's Dimensity series chips. These phones will be launching at a very affordable price, as is suggested from the tweet.

Redmi usually has a name for building good quality yet cheap smartphones across all markets. A few months ago, the Redmi 10X series introduced the Dimensity 820 chip along with a few upmarket features. For approximately Rs 16,000, the Redmi 10X in China brought 5G connectivity to more people. Additionally, it also brought premium features such as an AMOLED display periscopic zoom camera and massive battery.

你们期待的Redmi天玑新机，8月见。

真·物美价廉水桶机。 — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) July 30, 2020

New Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips: Expectations

The two upcoming Redmi smartphones could possibly slot under the Redmi 10X series, given that they are said to be cheap. These phones could replace the Redmi 8 series in China. Since Xiaomi has a goal of selling mostly 5G smartphones in China, the Dimensity chips could make it happen at a lower price. Redmi could be using the Dimensity 720 chip to keep prices under check.

There’s another possibility too. The Redmi K30 series is long in the tooth (by Xiaomi’s standards) and is due for replacement. Hence, these could be the new Redmi K40 models, complete with the Dimensity 1000L chip. The K series is also affordable by all standards and this tip could be talking about that.

Whatever happens, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Xiaomi. Meanwhile, Xiaomi India will be launching the Redmi 9 Prime next week. The Redmi 9 Prime will be the most affordable from Xiaomi and is expected to start from less than Rs 10,000. The phone appears to be based on the Redmi 9 European version. Hence, it might use the same MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and feature a 5020mAh battery.