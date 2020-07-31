comscore Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August, tipped to be cheap
News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August, tipped to be cheap

News

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is working on new smartphones using the Dimesnity chips. The phones are slated to launch in August and are said to be very cheap.

  • Updated: July 31, 2020 1:25 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 10X

In the last year, Xiaomi has found an affinity for MediaTek’s new-age chips. A couple of Xiaomi’s high-profile and mass-market models launched with MediaTek chips have got positive responses. The most recent one was the Redmi 10X 5G that came with the MediaTek Dimesnity 820 chip, supporting 5G. However, Xiaomi has more plans for Redmi smartphones with MediaTek chips and two of them are launching in August. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who specialises in Xiaomi leaks, has affirmed two new Redmi smartphones with Dimesnity chips. Not much is known of their specifications or pricing but the important bits are tipped. There will be two Redmi branded phones using MediaTek’s Dimensity series chips. These phones will be launching at a very affordable price, as is suggested from the tweet. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 sale at 12pm via Amazon; check price, features and specifications

WATCH: OnePlus Nord Review

Redmi usually has a name for building good quality yet cheap smartphones across all markets. A few months ago, the Redmi 10X series introduced the Dimensity 820 chip along with a few upmarket features. For approximately Rs 16,000, the Redmi 10X in China brought 5G connectivity to more people. Additionally, it also brought premium features such as an AMOLED display periscopic zoom camera and massive battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Camera Review : मिड बजट सेगमेंट में बेहतर है कैमरा क्वालिटी

New Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips: Expectations

The two upcoming Redmi smartphones could possibly slot under the Redmi 10X series, given that they are said to be cheap. These phones could replace the Redmi 8 series in China. Since Xiaomi has a goal of selling mostly 5G smartphones in China, the Dimensity chips could make it happen at a lower price. Redmi could be using the Dimensity 720 chip to keep prices under check.

There’s another possibility too. The Redmi K30 series is long in the tooth (by Xiaomi’s standards) and is due for replacement. Hence, these could be the new Redmi K40 models, complete with the Dimensity 1000L chip. The K series is also affordable by all standards and this tip could be talking about that.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro tipped to feature 66W fast charging; to top-up battery in 35 minutes

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro tipped to feature 66W fast charging; to top-up battery in 35 minutes

Whatever happens, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Xiaomi. Meanwhile, Xiaomi India will be launching the Redmi 9 Prime next week. The Redmi 9 Prime will be the most affordable from Xiaomi and is expected to start from less than Rs 10,000. The phone appears to be based on the Redmi 9 European version. Hence, it might use the same MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and feature a 5020mAh battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 1:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 31, 2020 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
News
Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Wearables

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart: Price, features and more

Smart TVs

Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart: Price, features and more
Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Wearables

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked
Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August
Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

Entertainment

Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का दमदार स्मार्टफोन Redmi K30 Ultra 5G हुआ स्पॉट, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo ने भारत में 14,990 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च की Oppo Watch, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Oppo Reno 4 Pro भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा के साथ Rs 34,990 में लॉन्च, 5 August से सेल, 36 मिनट में हो जाता है फुल चार्ज

Google इस दिन लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Pixel 4a, ये होंगी खूबियां

Jio की जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस! 4 साल में 40 करोड़ के करीब पहुंची ग्राहकों की संख्या

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
News
Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specs
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked
Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August

News

Redmi smartphones with Dimensity chips launching in August
Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 720G
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers