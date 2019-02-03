Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has always focused on entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments. But, now that Redmi has been turned into an independent sub-brand, it has set its sights on flagship smartphone segment as well. After seeing success with the launch of Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone without Xiaomi branding, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker is looking at the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro and another flagship smartphone.

The company is working on a flagship device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 this year. The information comes courtesy of Lu Weibing, who posted a photo of him with rest of the Redmi crew at Xiaomi’s Shenzhen R&D Institute, discussing the future of Redmi as a brand and its upcoming device. Weibing, in the photo shot with a Redmi Note 7, says that the team spoke about two phones in details and indicated that it is ready to ship a premium smartphone under the Redmi brand. For now, neither Xiaomi nor Weibing have shared any details about this flagship smartphone but it has confirmed the use of Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Xiaomi has grown to become the fourth largest smartphone maker in the world and according to new data from Counterpoint Research and IDC, Xiaomi and Huawei were the only two brands with double digit growth in shipments while the industry reeled from the worst year ever. The success of the Chinese smartphone maker can be owed to that of Redmi in markets like India and the company has made it a separate brand to capitalize on that success.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

By entering into the premium smartphone segment, Redmi will compete against the like of OnePlus, Samsung and Apple. It will also compete with that of Xiaomi’s own products like the Poco F1, Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Mi MIX 3. With reports indicating that consumer spending on smartphones have increased in the past year, it only makes sense for Redmi to explore avenues beyond mid-range market and it needs to be seen whether it can make a play in a segment where even Xiaomi has not had much success.