Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, EarBuds 2C launched | BGR India
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi EarBuds 2C launch in India starting at Rs 999

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi EarBuds 2C are the latest affordable audio accessories from the Redmi sub-brand. The pair starts at a price of Rs 999.

  • Published: October 7, 2020 2:20 PM IST
Earlier this year, Redmi stepped into the audio category with its Redmi EarBuds S. It made the wireless earphones quite affordable for the masses. However, Redmi could make wireless audio even more affordable and that’s proven with today’s launch. The Redmi EarBuds 2C and Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are now out as some of the cheapest ways to go for wireless audio. Also Read - Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

The Redmi EarBuds 2C and Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have been launched at lower introductory prices. The Redmi EarBuds 2C will cost you initially Rs 1,299 and after that, Xiaomi will bump up the price to Rs 1,499. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones starts at Rs 999 during the introductory phase and they will cost Rs 1,299 after the first sale. The latter is available in black and blue color variants. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com; Check features, specifications

The Redmi Earbuds 2C comes as a cheaper variant of the Redmi Earbuds S launches a few months ago. The earbuds feature easy Bluetooth pairing which allows even a single earbud to be used independently. The tactile buttons on the earbuds facilitate a multitude of controls like receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music, and even summoning voice assistants. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

The Redmi Earbuds 2C feature improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) that promises superior call quality with its built-in microphones. Along with 12 hours of usage with the charging case, the new model also comes with an IPX4 rating. Hence, it is sweat and splash resistant.

The SonicBass Wireless Earphones are a completely new pair of neckband style earphones. It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls. The earphones weigh 21.2g and it features anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.

Redmi says the SonicBass Wireless Earphones are tuned for a better bass output over. The earphones feature 9.2mm drivers that are tuned to offer a stronger low-end audio profile. It features dual pairing, i.e. it can maintain a connection with two devices simultaneously. Redmi says the battery performance does not decrease even when the neckband is connected to two devices.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones provide 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80 percent volume. The company claims a standby time of 200 hours. Additionally, the earphones are rated IPX4 for protection against water and dust.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 2:20 PM IST

Best Sellers