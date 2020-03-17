Chines company Xiaomi launched the Mi soundbar last year in China and Asia. An affordable portable speaker to carry around, Xiaomi used the product to strengthen its hold in the audio market. Now the company is reportedly working on a new audio device. However, this time, the device will fall under the Redmi sub-brand and will be called Redmi Soundbar 2.0.

Recently. The upcoming Redmi Soundbar received a certification from the Bluetooth SIG. This pointed to its official release in the near future. Another FCC listing pointed to the official model number of the new product which is MDC-34-DA. We also learned that the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 will feature Bluetooth 5.0, compared to Bluetooth 4.2 on the Mi Soundbar.

Not much besides this is known for sure about the Redmi Soundbar 2.0 as of now. However, we expect more details to pop up on the same closer to a launch date. We do expect the new soundbar to feature improved audio performance. It is also safe to assume that it will come with numerous connectivity features such as an Optical, SPDIF and Aux mode.

The older Mi Soundbar was priced at Rs 4,999. Xiaomi products, in general, are known to fall in the affordable segment. However, the Redmi series is known to be even more affordable. We can observe this stark difference even in the prices of Mi series phones and Redmi series phones. SO it is likely that Xiaomi will price the Redmi Soundbar lower than Mi Soundbar’s tag.

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Wireless Power Bank. The wired and wirelessly charging power bank is available for a discounted price of Rs 2,499. Since it supports wireless charging, the power bank is also Qi certified. It supports two-way fast charging and 10W fast wireless charging. There is also an 18W fast charging output port for charging secondary devices. For input, the power bank relies on USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. The Mi Wireless Power Bank has 10,000mAh capacity and comes in black color.