Redmi teases 64-megapixel smartphone with a camera sample

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is teasing a new smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese smartphone maker had promised a big Redmi announcement yesterday. Today, it has been confirmed that Redmi will soon launch a smartphone equipped with 64-megapixel camera sensor. There is a possibility that Redmi will beat Realme and Samsung to release world’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel sensor. To make the announcement more authentic, Redmi also posted a camera sample on Weibo.

The image shows a cat with its eye zoomed in to represent details. This is similar to Realme which has also posted camera samples from its upcoming smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. Unfortunately, Xiaomi does not go as far as to compare it’s 64-megapixel camera smartphone with existing 48-megapixel camera smartphones. Redmi, like its rival Realme, is likely to use Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. While smartphones have been capable of producing 64-megapixel images in the past, this is the first time we will see a true 64-megapixel sensor.

Qualcomm, the leading chipmaker for smartphones, has already confirmed that we might see smartphones with up to 100-megapixel sensor this year. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is not offering any detail beyond use of a 64-megapixel sensor. The Samsung sensor relies on Tetracell binding technology, that dishes out 16-megapixel photos in low light environment. The camera is expected to shoot at 16-megapixel by default. Users of these smartphones will have manual control to shoot images in full 64-megapixel resolution.

The Samsung GW1 is a 1/1.72″ sensor that results in individual pixel size of 1.6 micron. This means the full 64-megapixel mode will be ideal only for natural daylight conditions. The Quad Bayer sensor should also aid with real-time HDR and improved video recording. The sensor will be a leap from 48-megapixel Sony or Samsung sensor seen in the market right now. Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to use a 64-megapixel sensor on Mi MIX 4, its next premium flagship smartphone.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Smartphone makers are increasingly at odds with each other over who offers better value. While initially value was centered around performance, it is now all about imaging experience. Smartphone makers have thus made 48-megapixel normal on their devices. With 64-megapixel sensor, these OEMs are bumping up experience. However, it needs to be kept in mind that megapixel count alone does not make a camera great. Redmi and Realme will need quality software to unlock the full potential of the sensor.