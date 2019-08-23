Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has teased a team-up with World of Warcraft, one of the largest multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). This teaser comes just days before the much-anticipated launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi Note 8. Redmi is gearing up to launch the smartphone series in an event scheduled for August 29, 2019. Just weeks before the launch, we have seen a number of reports indicating possible details about the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 details

We already know that Xiaomi has added MediaTek Helio G90T in its upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Presence of G90T makes it clear that Note 8 will likely focus on smartphone gaming. The latest teaser about a partnership with World of Warcraft only cements the guess that we have about the partnership. However, we are not sure if Note 8 will feature World of Warcraft-based themes, wallpapers, design, or a mobile game. According to a report by GizChina, the teaser was posted on Chinese social media website Weibo. The translated text reads, “In 15 years, the heroes on Azeroth have always defended their honor.”

The Weibo post goes on to read, “The warriors are still young. The legend is still circulated. We all stick to our own desperate love just to wait, your arrival!” As previously reported, the device is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other reports also revealed that the smartphone may feature liquid cooling technology. Given that it is likely to be a gaming smartphone, liquid cooling will be a good addition to the package.

Other reports in past hinted that the device may feature 25x zoom feature offering “hair-level” clarity. All these teasers have created immense interest in the smartphone. As reported earlier, the Redmi Note 8 has already crossed 1 million registrations in just a day. To clarify, the company will launch both the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro on the launch day.