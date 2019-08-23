comscore Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi teases a team up with World of Warcraft; possibly for a special edition Redmi Note 8
News

Redmi teases a team up with World of Warcraft; possibly for a special edition Redmi Note 8

News

Redmi is gearing up to launch the smartphone series in an event scheduled for August 29, 2019. Just weeks before the launch, we have seen a number of reports indicating possible details about the device.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 6:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has teased a team-up with World of Warcraft, one of the largest multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). This teaser comes just days before the much-anticipated launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi Note 8. Redmi is gearing up to launch the smartphone series in an event scheduled for August 29, 2019. Just weeks before the launch, we have seen a number of reports indicating possible details about the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 details

We already know that Xiaomi has added MediaTek Helio G90T in its upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Presence of G90T makes it clear that Note 8 will likely focus on smartphone gaming. The latest teaser about a partnership with World of Warcraft only cements the guess that we have about the partnership. However, we are not sure if Note 8 will feature World of Warcraft-based themes, wallpapers, design, or a mobile game. According to a report by GizChina, the teaser was posted on Chinese social media website Weibo. The translated text reads, “In 15 years, the heroes on Azeroth have always defended their honor.”

The Weibo post goes on to read, “The warriors are still young. The legend is still circulated. We all stick to our own desperate love just to wait, your arrival!” As previously reported, the device is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other reports also revealed that the smartphone may feature liquid cooling technology. Given that it is likely to be a gaming smartphone, liquid cooling will be a good addition to the package.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 teased to support 25x zoom, to feature 64MP camera

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 teased to support 25x zoom, to feature 64MP camera

Other reports in past hinted that the device may feature 25x zoom feature offering “hair-level” clarity. All these teasers have created immense interest in the smartphone. As reported earlier, the Redmi Note 8 has already crossed 1 million registrations in just a day. To clarify, the company will launch both the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro on the launch day.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 6:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite
Gaming
Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite
Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

News

Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over

Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report
Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Check out top deals on smart TVs
Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

News

Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy A30s की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Chandrayaan-2 ने चांद की 2,650KM की दूरी से तस्वीर खींची, ISRO ने की शेयर

YouTube अपनी इस सर्विस को अगले महीने कर देगा बंद

Flipkart TV Days: Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson समेत इन पॉप्युलर ब्रांड्स के टीवी पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

News

These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India
News
These are the most tweeted hashtags of 2019 in India
Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report
HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over

News

HP CEO Weisler steps down, Lores to take over
Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

News

Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know