Redmi has announced that it is bringing back the much-popular K series in India. It was confirmed via a Twitter post by the company’s official handle. The last K series smartphone that Xiaomi launched in India was Redmi K20 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 50MP cameras and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC unveiled

The company’s tweet reads, “K is back” and you will also see a “RedmiKisback”. It is being speculated that the company might finally launch Redmi K50i in India which has already debuted in China. Redmi K50i 5G was also recently spotted on the BIS database hinting that the smartphone will debut in India soon. Hence, it is expected that the company might launch it this month itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 Pro to launch on July 4: Here's what to expect

Redmi K50i expected specifications

Redmi K50i is likely to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that ooffers a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Redmi K50i is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Redmi K50i is likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 13. It might also come with an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3, and VC liquid cooling. It is expected to come with support for Dolby Vision content.

Redmi K50i is likely to be equipped with a 5,080 mAh battery that will come with support for 67W fast charging. As for measurements, the handset is expected to measure 163.6×74.3×8.8mm and weigh 200 grams.

Redmi is likely to launch the rebranded version of the Redmi K50i in India soon.