Redmi to launch an entry-level 5G smartphone under $150

Last week, it was reported that Qualcomm is working on its first single-chip system in the Snapdragon 600 series with 5G support. Now, a trusted Chinese insider under the nickname Digital Chat Station, on his Weibo social network page, reports that one of the upcoming Redmi smartphones will be equipped with the Snapdragon SM6350 single-chip system paired with 5G modem.

5G smartphones at this price can be a very attractive option for those living in the country where the new generation of networks has already been deployed. But, they do not want to spend a lot on a smartphone with support for 5G networks yet. This new device from Redmi will offer 5G-enabled phones that will be as affordable as 4G-enabled models.

Redmi working on budget 5G smartphone

The source reports that the price of the new device will be within 1,000 yuan (Rs. 10,600 / $140 approximately), and at the same time, it will support the presence of a high-speed 5G modem. Most likely, it will be another smartphone of the Redmi sub-brand. It is likely that at this price, the smartphone will be equipped with an LCD screen, a camera with three or four image sensors. And a 4000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt fast charging.

As for the processor, it could be an eight-core chip with computing cores operating at a frequency of 2.25 GHz. And six energy-efficient cores with a clock frequency of 1.8 GHz. For work with graphics, this SoC will mount the Adreno 615 graphics processor operating at a frequency of 850 MHz.

In addition, MediaTek and Huawei also intend to introduce their own low-cost mobile processors with 5G support. The corresponding SoCs could be the MT6853 5G and Kirin 720 5G processors. Moreover, Samsung is also planning to launch a budget version of the Exynos 880 5G SoC. As the name implies, these chipsets will also provide 5G connectivity.