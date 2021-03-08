Redmi smart TV India launch on March 17; could be the Redmi Max smart TV 86-inch

Xiaomi rules the smart TV space in India with its Mi TVs most of which offer premium features for aggressive pricing. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch a brand new smart TV under the Redmi branding. On Monday, Redmi officially confirmed its first smart TV launch in India on March 17. The brand teases that the upcoming Redmi TV will offer “The XL Experience”. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

The official teaser notes, “Bigger, better? Nah, we’re going straight to XL! Star-struck Brace yourselves for the #XLExperience! #Redmi’s 1st Smart _ _ is coming your way on 17th March at 12 noon.” Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

First Redmi smart TV coming to India

As per the official teaser, the upcoming Redmi smart TV will sport a massive screen. Going by the teaser, we believe it could be the Redmi Max 86-inch smart TV, which launched in the China market earlier this year. The manufacturer is yet to officially confirm the model that it plans to launch in the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro review: A pinch of ANC makes it enjoyable

In China, the Redmi Max 86-inch TV is available in a sole black colour option. It is priced at CNY 7,999, which approximately comes around Rs. 91,000. The company is yet to reveal the India pricing of the Redmi TV but we expect it to be at par with the pricing in China.

The Redmi Max 86-inch TV comes with an LED-backlit LCD screen with an Ultra HD resolution and offers a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a quad-core CPU and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In China, the Redmi Max 86-inch TV runs MIUI for TV 3.0 software and includes three HDMI ports.

Looks like the brand is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The company recently launched Redmi Note series in the country including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The series starts at Rs 11,999 for the base Note 10.