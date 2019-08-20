comscore Redmi TV image shared by the company confirms the design
Redmi TV image shared by the company confirms the design

With Redmi TV, we might finally see a cheaper and competitive alternative to Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 series. The TV will also mark Redmi's expansion from smartphones, laptops to TV market.

Redmi was recently spun into an independent brand by Xiaomi. Soon after, the company launched its flagship smartphones in the form of Redmi K20 Series. Now, the brand is set to enter the TV market as well. The brand has already expanded itself into laptop and washing machine and TV looks like a natural progression. Redmi has scheduled an event in China on August 26, where it is expected to introduce the Redmi TV with a 70-inch display.

Ahead of the launch next week, the company has shared an image of the upcoming television. The image posted by the company suggests that Redmi is going really big. The image also confirms the design which shows Redmi TV will feature thin bezels surrounding the display. The lower side of the TV has a Redmi branding and below that is a small rectangular block. The leaks claim that this part could house the camera sensor.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, had said that Redmi TV will not only be smart but also big. He added that the announcement will shock people. It is not clear what he is hinting at here but it could be the price. The upcoming Redmi TV has already received 3C certification in China. The image shared by the company could be the same device. It is expected to feature a massive 70-inch screen as seen on the 3C certification. The TV is expected to sit below Xiaomi’s 75-inch Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4S Smart TVs in terms of size.

Redmi is also said to be working on a 40-inch model but it is not likely debut on August 26. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 with 75-inch display is priced at RMB 8,999 (around Rs 90,000) in China. The 75-inch Mi TV 4S is available for RMB 5,199 (around Rs 52,000). The 70-inch Redmi TV is expected to be priced between these two devices and might actually end up being cheaper than Mi TV 4. It is expected to sport a 4K display and run Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI for content.

The first smart TV from Redmi is expected to include Dolby Audio and DTS support as well. We are expecting to see a Bluetooth voice remote as well. The Redmi TV is rumored to debut alongside the Redmi Note 8 smartphone next week. While the pricing and final specifications remain unknown, Redmi seems to be on a roll. Under Weibing, Redmi is going after its parent Mi in these segments. With the new TV, it might end up offering a cheaper and competitive alternative to Mi TV range.

