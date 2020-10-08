Redmi, which is Xiaomi‘s sub-brand is reportedly going to launch its soundbar in India very soon. The product called Redmi TV Soundbar made its debut in China few months back. And is now set for launch in the country as well. The news comes through tipster Ishan Agarwal, quoted in this story by 91Mobiles this week. Redmi has mostly offered its affordable products in the market till date. It has launched entry-level wireless earbuds and wireless headphones for consumers. And you also have the Redmi series of phones for under Rs 10,000. The Redmi TV Soundbar could make its entry during the festive period. Also Read - Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi EarBuds 2C launch in India starting at Rs 999

And the entry of the soundbar suggests Redmi will also bring its smart TV lineup to the country in the near future. As for the Redmi TV Soundbar, it will be competing in the affordable category, where you already have brands like Xiaomi, JBL and Realme among others. However, unlike other brands, this TV Soundbar gets price tag of under Rs 4,000. Which makes it appealing for buyers who didn't want to spend on high-end soundbars for their TV.

Redmi TV Soundbar specifications

The soundbar is priced at 199 RMB or just Rs 2,120 in China. It pairs nicely with the Redmi TV X series. Talking about the features, it comes with "full-range speakers" with a combined capacity of 30W. The soundbar also gets "a duct-type sound cavity" along with wired and wireless connectivity. Focusing on wired connection options, we get S/PDIF and 3.5mm AUX options. Beyond this, users will also get Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless connection.

The soundbar is about 78cm long, 6.3cm high, and 6.4mm wide. It also weighs about 1.5kg. The brand has opted for a minimalist design with Matt Black color. Buyers will also get an opening on the back in case the user wants to mount it to a wall. One can also place it on the top of a shelf instead of mounting it on a wall. In India, you can get the Mi Soundbar for Rs 4,999 so we’re hoping the Redmi soundbar costs around Rs 2,999.