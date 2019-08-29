The Redmi TV has been launched in China, alongside the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro and RedmiBook 14 devices. The newly launched comes with a 70-inch 4K HDRRedmi TV display. As you can notice, the television features ultra-thin bezels. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has unveiled the cheapest 70-inch TV in the market. The Redmi TV is priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,000).

At the moment, it is unknown whether the Redmi TV will make its way to India or not. But, the company is expected to launch the same TV in the Indian market as well, considering India is Xiaomi‘s one of the main markets. The budget-friendly Redmi TV is not a smart TV, but it also comes with a massive 70-inch screen. The new TV from Redmi offers support for 4K HDR, DTS HD as well as Dolby Audio.

In terms of connectivity options, the RedmiTV supports three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a quad-core Amlogic SoC, and a dual-band WiFi. The television also ships with PatchWall user interface for content, similar to other Xiaomi Mi TVs. Moreover, the Redmi TV has been launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage option. It supports Bluetooth voice remote control and phone scan code for faster projection. Separately, you can check the full specifications, price, features and other details of the Redmi Note 8 series on our BGR India website.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, RedmiBook 14 price details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Redmi has launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which cost RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, which cost RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).

The standard Redmi Note 8 version price has been set at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). For the price, Xiaomi is selling is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000. Lastly, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000).

The latest RedmiBook 14 with 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor comes with a price tag of RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 45,150). This price is for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. There is also a 10th-gen Intel core i7 variant, which is priced at 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,170). In addition, you can check the full specifications and features of this RedmiBook 14 laptop on our website.