Redmi TV launch date is August 29: Expected prices, features
Redmi TV with 70-inch display to launch on August 29: What we know so far

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is ready to unveil its first smart TV. As per a teaser on Weibo, this will be a 70-inch TV, which will be unveiled on August 29.

  Published: August 19, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Mi TV line-up is already making waves in the Indian television industry. Now, the company’s sub-brand, Redmi, is gearing up to unveil its first-ever smart TV. Redmi took to Weibo to tease the Redmi TV launch.

Redmi TV launch details

As per a teaser on Weibo, the Redmi TV will launch in China on August 29. The company has confirmed that this will be a 70-inch smart TV. As is the case with Xiaomi’s smart TVs, the upcoming Redmi TV too will run Patchwall UI. It is also likely to feature 4K HDR support, Dolby sound support, and come with a bundled Bluetooth Voice Remote.

Image Credit: Weibo

Interestingly, the Redmi TV (model number L70M5) recently passed 3C certification in China. Going by the teaser and the model number, it is likely to be the same product. Parent company Xiaomi currently sells 75-inch Mi TV models in China, which is priced around CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs 52,000). The upcoming Redmi TV with the slightly smaller display is likely to be cheaper than that.

Just last month, Wu Leibing, the new head of Redmi sub-brand, hinted at the imminent launch of the Redmi TV. Since its introduction, Redmi is already doing well in the smartphone market. Its portfolio primarily includes the smartphones, laptops and accessories.

Venturing into segments like TV and consumer electronics will propel the Redmi brand into the lives of more consumers. Xiaomi is already the leader in TV market in both India and China. Since its products are greatly inspired by Xiaomi, the sub-brand has a stronger chance of succeeding.

Alongside the Redmi TV, the company may have another surprise up its sleeves. It could also unveil the rumored Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series in China on the same day. Both sets of smartphones have been spotted online on multiple occasions, which is a hint towards an imminent launch.

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 10:24 AM IST

