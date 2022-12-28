comscore Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2 launched in China: Price, features, specifications
Redmi Watch 3 with SpO2, Redmi Band 2 with 30 exercise modes launched

Redmi Watch 3 comes with 121 workout modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring and GPS navigation.

Highlights

  • Redmi Watch 3 comes with 121 workout modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring and GPS navigation.
  • Redmi Band 2 comes with a blood oxygen tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker.
  • Redmi K60 series includes Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E.
Xiaomi recently hosted a launch event in China, where it launched the Redmi K60 series, and three wearables including Redmi Watch 3 with a better screen, Redmi Band 2 with a lighter body and Redmi Buds 4 TWS earbuds in new colour options. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31: Check list here

Redmi Watch 3 specifications, price

Redmi Watch 3 features a 1.75-inch AMOLED square-shaped display. The display offers a 60 Hz refresh rate, an Always-On display and up to 600 nits of brightness. It comes with a physical button on the right edge. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives on Xiaomi smartphones: Check if your phone will get the update

In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with 121 workout modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring and GPS navigation. Users can also make Bluetooth calls, but they will need a smartphone for that.  As for the battery, it offers 12 days of battery life. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a price cut in India: Check new pricing, offers

The smartwatch comes with 5ATM certification for underwater usage.

Redmi Watch 3 is priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 6,000). It comes in Black or White colour options.

Redmi Band 2 specifications, price

The fitness band comes with a 1.47-inch display that is 76 percent bigger than the first Redmi Band. As for the dimensions, it is 9.99 mm thick and weighs 14.9 gm. In terms of features, the Redmi Band 2 comes with a blood oxygen tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker. It offers 30 exercise modes and a battery that can last up to six days on a single charge with heavy usage and 14 days with normal usage.

As for the pricing, Redmi Band 2 is launched at CNY 159 (approx Rs 2,000) in China. It comes in Fluorescent Green, Pink Gold, Black, Light Blue, Dark Green, and White.

For the unversed, the Redmi K60 series includes Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Redmi K60 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Redmi K60E is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

