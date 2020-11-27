Xiaomi now launches a smartwatch under the Redmi brand for the first time called Redmi Watch. The watch has been announced in China for now. There are no reports on whether the watch will be available in India or not. As far as the design is concerned the Redmi Smartwatch looks a lot like the Realme Watch that launched earlier this year. It comes with a square dial. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official

The Redmi Smartwatch is priced at CNY 299 (roughly translates to around Rs 3,300) in China and is already available for pre-order. The company announced that whoever pre-order the Redmi Watch will be able to get the smartwatch for a discounted price of CNY 269 which roughly translates to Rs 3,000. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

What you need to know about Redmi Watch

The Redmi Watch will go on sale in China on Mi.com on December 1. It will be available in three dial colour options that include Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White and five strap color variants such as Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green. Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale begins, deals on smartphones, earbuds and more

Similar to the Realme Watch, the new Redmi Watch comes with a square dial that offers a fairly good viewing experience. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Watch offers up to 12 days of usage in battery saving mode. The watch also comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor and offers seven sports modes. Some of the sports modes that the watch offers include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming, and free activities. It also comes with NFC support for payments.

As far as the specs are concerned the Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch with screen resolution of 320×320 pixels and 2.5D tempered glass screen. The watch offers over 120 watch face options and comes with 5ATM water resistance, optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

It is backed by a 230mAh battery that takes about two hours to charge completely. The company claims that the Redmi Watch offers up to seven days of battery life in a single charge and up to 12 days in long battery life mode.