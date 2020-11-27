comscore Redmi Smartwatch launched at price of around Rs 3,300 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

News

Xiaomi launched a smartwatch under the Redmi brand for the first time called Redmi Watch. The watch has been launched in China for now.

redmi-watch-launched

Xiaomi now launches a smartwatch under the Redmi brand for the first time called Redmi Watch. The watch has been announced in China for now. There are no reports on whether the watch will be available in India or not. As far as the design is concerned the Redmi Smartwatch looks a lot like the Realme Watch that launched earlier this year. It comes with a square dial. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official

The Redmi Smartwatch is priced at CNY 299 (roughly translates to around Rs 3,300) in China and is already available for pre-order. The company announced that whoever pre-order the Redmi Watch will be able to get the smartwatch for a discounted price of CNY 269 which roughly translates to Rs 3,000. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

What you need to know about Redmi Watch

The Redmi Watch will go on sale in China on Mi.com on December 1. It will be available in three dial colour options that include Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White and five strap color variants such as Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green. Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale begins, deals on smartphones, earbuds and more

Similar to the Realme Watch, the new Redmi Watch comes with a square dial that offers a fairly good viewing experience. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Watch offers up to 12 days of usage in battery saving mode. The watch also comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor and offers seven sports modes. Some of the sports modes that the watch offers include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming, and free activities. It also comes with NFC support for payments.

As far as the specs are concerned the Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch with screen resolution of 320×320 pixels and 2.5D tempered glass screen. The watch offers over 120 watch face options and comes with 5ATM water resistance, optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

It is backed by a 230mAh battery that takes about two hours to charge completely. The company claims that the Redmi Watch offers up to seven days of battery life in a single charge and up to 12 days in long battery life mode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 27, 2020 3:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 27, 2020 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
News
Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs

Reviews

OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

News

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

Flipkart s Black Friday Sale is an endless list of asterisks with no real savings

Opinions

Flipkart s Black Friday Sale is an endless list of asterisks with no real savings

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets officially confirmed

Redmi Note 9 5G launched: Here is all you should know

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia Smart LED TV के सात नए मॉडल्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo V20 Pro स्मार्टफोन 2 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्च से पहले OPPO A53 5G की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

Lenovo ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन का टीजर किया जारी, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Samsung Galaxy S21 केस रेंडर हुआ लीक, मिल सकता है अलग तरह का डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
News
Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider
Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

News

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon
Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets officially confirmed

News

Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets officially confirmed
Redmi Note 9 5G launched: Here is all you should know

News

Redmi Note 9 5G launched: Here is all you should know

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers