Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, confirms Lu Weibing

The Redmi smartphone with Dimensity 800 is expected to launch as the cheapest 5G smartphone in the world.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 5:04 PM IST
Redmi will soon launch a smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Redmi, the independent brand which spun out from Xiaomi, announced a new smartphone in China yesterday. Called Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, the smartphone is one of the first with Snapdragon 768G chipset. It seems that Redmi has plans to add a couple more 5G smartphones to its portfolio. While the current lineup is powered by Snapdragon, the next lineup might switch to MediaTek processors. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

On Weibo yesterday, Lu Weibing, President of Redmi, hinted at the launch of these new devices, reports MyDrivers. We have already seen reports claiming that Redmi’s cheapest 5G smartphone will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. Redmi brand has already got a couple of devices certified that are waiting to be formally launched in the market. These include the Redmi 9, Redmi 10X 4G and Redmi K30i smartphones, which are rumored to be in works. Also Read - Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

It is possible that Redmi might announce these devices via an event later this month. The specifications of the first Redmi smartphone with Dimensity 800 5G chipset is not known yet. It is also unclear whether this device will debut as a Redmi K30i 5G or as some other model. However, there are rumors doing the rounds that claim the Redmi K30i will be the cheapest 5G smartphone when it goes official. This makes us believe it will come equipped with Dimensity 800 SoC out of the box. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC; specifications, design

The Redmi K30i is also tipped to come with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup on the back. The leaked render of the device suggests it won’t be much different from the Redmi K30 in terms of design. However, it will have a single punch-hole selfie camera. We might also see the Redmi 10X launch as a budget 4G smartphone in the coming weeks. The leaks have already revealed that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 that launched in Europe recently. This will come with up to 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and quad rear cameras.

