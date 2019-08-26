RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

The RedmiBook 14 was originally launched back in May with an 8th Gen Intel processor. The company is now reportedly planning to unveil a new version of the same. The upcoming RedmiBook 14 device will come with a 10th Gen Intel processor. The company is planning to launch the notebook on August 29 alongside the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro phones and Redmi TV.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the processor is one of the 10nm Ice Lake CPUs or one of the 14nm Comet lake CPUs unveiled recently. Gizmochina reported that the 10th Gen RedmiBook 14 device will cost more than the original model. Apart from the 10th Gen Intel processor, the device could offer a 14-inch display with an 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The new version of the RedmiBook 14 is likely to come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There could also be a Smart Unlock 2.0 feature, which will allow a user to unlock it using the Mi Band. The original version packs a 14-inch screen and the display has narrow borders at 5.75mm. The body is made from metal and the laptop comes with a full-size keyboard.

The RedmiBook 14 draws its power from Intel’s latest 8th Gen Core i308145U chip. It comes with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Connectivity ports include HDMI out and two USB 3.0 ports on the left. On the right, you get a USB 2.0 port along with a 3.5mm audio jack. According to Xiaomi, the notebook can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with quick charging feature that can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 34 minutes. Xiaomi had also launched a RedmiBook 14 with slightly more powerful Intel Core i7 8th Gen CPU earlier this year.