comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors: Price, specifications
News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors: Price, specifications

News

The RedmiBook 14 price in China starts from RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,300). The newly launched Redmi laptop will go on sale starting June 11 in the country.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 4:59 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Notebook

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its first laptop in China, which is called RedmiBook 14. The newly launched laptop price in China starts from RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,300). This price is for the base variant with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD storage. There is also a 512GB SSD model, which is priced at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 43,300).

Xiaomi has also unveiled a top-end model with eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD, which is priced at RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,400). Furthermore, the pre-registration for the RedmiBook 14 will start from June 1 in the country. The newly launched Redmi laptop will go on sale starting June 11. The laptop offers up to Intel Core i7 (8565U) with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi’s latest notebook comes with up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD. The device also features a new cooling system to disperse heat. The RedmiBook 14 packs a 14-inch full HD display with an 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the screen bears an anti-glare matte coating to offer users better display visibility in the daytime.

Watch: RedmiBook 14

The Redmi notebook weighs 1.5kgs and comes with a 19mm full-sized keyboard. The laptop comes a number of ports such as HDMI, two USB 3.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 port. The newly announced Redmi notebook can reportedly deliver 10 hours of battery life, as per the Chinese company. The laptop supports ultra-low power standby, Xiaomi Smart Unlock 2.0, DTS surround sound and genuine Microsoft Office Home.

Xiaomi India to launch a new backpack in India tomorrow; could be the 26L Travel Business Backpack

Also Read

Xiaomi India to launch a new backpack in India tomorrow; could be the 26L Travel Business Backpack

Besides, at the same event, the Chinese company also launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphones in China. The Redmi K20 Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The price goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200P) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The standard Redmi K20 smartphone comes with a starting price of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB+64GB variant. Xiaomi is likely to launch the latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices in the Indian market soon. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the company is planning to launch the Redmi K20 series in the country.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 4:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out
BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

News

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

News

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

News

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India

News

Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China
Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above
Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India

News

Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में iPhone की कीमत दुनिया में चौथे स्थान पर : रिपोर्ट

Vivo Y15 AI triple cameras और 5,000mAh battery के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi कल भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना 26L Travel Business बैकपैक

TikTok एप बनाने वाली कंपनी ByteDance जल्द लॉन्च करेगी स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno और Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China
News
RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China
Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above
Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

News

Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla
BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan

News

BSNL introduces new Rs 389 foreigner plan
Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

News

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India