RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its first laptop in China, which is called RedmiBook 14. The newly launched laptop price in China starts from RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,300). This price is for the base variant with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD storage. There is also a 512GB SSD model, which is priced at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 43,300).

Xiaomi has also unveiled a top-end model with eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD, which is priced at RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,400). Furthermore, the pre-registration for the RedmiBook 14 will start from June 1 in the country. The newly launched Redmi laptop will go on sale starting June 11. The laptop offers up to Intel Core i7 (8565U) with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

Xiaomi Redmi’s latest notebook comes with up to eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD. The device also features a new cooling system to disperse heat. The RedmiBook 14 packs a 14-inch full HD display with an 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, the screen bears an anti-glare matte coating to offer users better display visibility in the daytime.

Watch: RedmiBook 14

The Redmi notebook weighs 1.5kgs and comes with a 19mm full-sized keyboard. The laptop comes a number of ports such as HDMI, two USB 3.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 port. The newly announced Redmi notebook can reportedly deliver 10 hours of battery life, as per the Chinese company. The laptop supports ultra-low power standby, Xiaomi Smart Unlock 2.0, DTS surround sound and genuine Microsoft Office Home.

Besides, at the same event, the Chinese company also launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphones in China. The Redmi K20 Pro price in China starts from RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The price goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200P) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The standard Redmi K20 smartphone comes with a starting price of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB+64GB variant. Xiaomi is likely to launch the latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices in the Indian market soon. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the company is planning to launch the Redmi K20 series in the country.