RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5, 512GB SSD in China

Redmi has announced a new RedmiBook Air model with the latest Intel 10th Gen processor and 512GB SSD storage as standard. You can get two variants with different RAM options.

  • Updated: August 14, 2020 12:34 PM IST
RedmiBook Air 13

Xiaomi is doubling down on its laptop business in 2020. A few months ago, it launched its Mi Notebook 14 laptops at reasonable prices. In its Chinese market though, there’s another cheaper lineup of RedmiBook series laptops with certain compromises. Redmi has now added another model to the lineup with updated specifications. It is called the RedmiBook Air and it starts at 4899 Yuan (approximately Rs 52,000). Also Read - Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 10 5G and more

The RedmiBook Air 13 is a fresh attempt at doing an affordable lightweight laptop with 2020 level of specifications and features. The Air moniker in the name suggests to the thinness and weight of the laptop. The RedmiBook Air weighs a total of 1.05Kg, which is extremely lightweight for a Windows laptop. Redmi achieves this weight despite using a full metal body build. The entire laptop, when close, only measures 12.99mm. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in China in four storage variants

RedmiBook Air 13 specifications and features

With the RedmiBook Air 13, you get a 13.3-inch display with a picture resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The bezels are thinner around the display and there’s no webcam in here. The brightness is capped at 300 nits while the screen supports a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. Redmi has also added DC Dimming to the feature list. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

Powering the RedmiBook Air 13 is the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210Y processor with Turbo Boost of up to 4.5GHz. Consumers will get a standard option of 512GB SSD storage but there are different RAM options. One can choose between 8GB and 16GB RAM on the RedmiBook Air. There’s support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

Redmi is using a 41Wh battery in the RedmiBook Air 13 that essentially promises up to 8 hours of battery life. It comes bundled with a 65W USB-C charger. Speaking of USB-C, you will find only two ports on the Air 13 along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are no USB-A ports on this model, which is weird given that thumb drives are still a thing in 2020.

Given the set of specifications, the RedmiBook Air 13 may not make it to India. Currently, the Mi Notebook 14 starts under Rs 45,000, competing with affordable general-purpose laptops. Rumours suggest that Xiaomi is also willing to bring the RedmiBook series later to the country at much lower prices. Speculations suggest starting prices of less than Rs 20,000, although you may need to shell out more for the Core i3 variants.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 12:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 14, 2020 12:34 PM IST

