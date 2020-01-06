comscore RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark | BGR India
RedmiBook may come soon to India; Xiaomi registers trademark

Xiaomi has not shared any information regarding the launch, pricing or even specifications of the rumored RedmiBook laptop. Inspecting this information, a report spotted the RedmiBook trademark and patent on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry website.

  Published: January 6, 2020 9:56 AM IST
redmibook-13-china-launch Xiaomi

Xiaomi India seems to be planning to finally bring its laptops in the Indian market. According to a new report, it looks like the company is working on bringing its RedmiBook devices. This development comes after years to potential demand and enquires from Xiaomi fans. The company recently launched its latest RedmiBook 13 in the Chinese market with 10th generation Intel processor. Xiaomi has not shared any information regarding the launch, pricing or even specifications of the rumored RedmiBook laptop. Inspecting this information, a report spotted the RedmiBook trademark and patent on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry website.

Xiaomi RedmiBook details

The RedmiBook trademark was initially reported by 91Mobiles. In addition, the company has largely limited the latest Redmi brands to the Chinese market until now. Taking a look at current Xiaomi laptops in the Chinese market; similar to smartphones, they are extremely affordable. To clarify, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches RedmiBook laptops in China. However, there is no separate demarcation between Xiaomi and Redmi as of now. This comes months after Xiaomi Global Vice President and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain hinted at an eventual launch. Jain previously noted that Xiaomi India was planning to bring Xiaomi gaming laptops and more to the market.

It is likely that Xiaomi may launch its RedmiBook lineup this year. Xiaomi launched its RedmiBook 14 in China in May 2019 with new revisions in July, August, and October. Taking a look at the latest launch, the company launched the RedmiBook 13 along with the Redmi K30 in December 2019. It is also likely to bring this laptop to the Indian market in the coming months along with the Redmi K30.

RedmiBook 13 with 10th-gen Intel Core processor launched: Price, features

RedmiBook 13 with 10th-gen Intel Core processor launched: Price, features

Talking about specifications, the RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch display with an FHD screen with 10th-generation Core i5 and i7 variants. Beyond this, it also comes with two heat pipes, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2GB Nvidia MX250 Graphics card. It also features a cross-platform file transfer system Smart Connect, Xiaomi Sensor Key for remote authentication, and Mi Cloud service.

  Published Date: January 6, 2020 9:56 AM IST

