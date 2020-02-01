comscore Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon | BGR India
News

RedmiBook may launch in India soon after Manu Kumar Jain hosts Intel India MD Prakash Mallya

News

The RedmiBook lineup of laptops is known to be affordable while sporting the latest hardware with a minimalist design. Xiaomi fans in India have long demanded the launch of the laptop lineup in the market.

  • Published: February 1, 2020 9:05 PM IST
Xiaomi RedmiBook

It looks like Xiaomi India may be gearing up to launch its much anticipated RedmiBook in the market. The RedmiBook lineup of laptops is known to be affordable while sporting the latest hardware with a minimalist design. Xiaomi fans in India have long demanded the launch of the laptop lineup in the market. However, 2020 seems to be the year when that wait finally ends. This comes just days after Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain hosted Intel India Managing Director Prakash Mallya. Jain shared a photo with Mallya on his Twitter handle. He also added a caption to the photo to provide some additional context.

Xiaomi RedmiBook expected to launch soon in India

Taking a closer look at the caption of the tweet, Jain discussed “about smartphones, laptops & technology” with Mallya. As soon as Jain posted the photo, several Xiaomi fans chimed in about the possible launch of the RedmiBook lineup. This comes weeks after Xiaomi India received the trademark certification for RedmiBook in India. It likely means that Jain is gearing up for the eventual launch of the affordable laptop lineup. For some context, the company offers its laptops in two different lineups. These include the “Mi Notebook” and the “RedmiBook” category. The “Mi Notebook” features top of the line, premium laptops while the other category includes the more mainstream laptops.

Watch: Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The company is likely to make laptop related announcements in the coming months. Xiaomi already hinted that it is planning to bring a number of Mi-branded products to India in 2020. Laptops are likely on the top of the list. As previously reported, the company launched its latest RedmiBook 13 in December 2019.

RedmiBook may come soon to India; Xiaomi registers trademark

RedmiBook 13 comes with a 10-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. Other specifications of the laptop include 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The device runs on Windows 10 with ultra-thin bezels and a 13.3-inch FHD display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 1, 2020 9:05 PM IST

