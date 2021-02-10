RedmiBook Pro 15-inch laptop to launch with Redmi K40 series

The Redmi K40 series of smartphones is going official in China on February 25 but that’s not all for Xiaomi’s sub-brand. Alongside the Redmi flagships, Redmi will also reveal the new RedmiBook Pro 15 for 2021. The teasers have confirmed Redmi using an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H35 processor along with the Intel Iris Xe onboard graphics. Another teaser suggests a Core i5 variant coupled to a dedicated NVIDIA MX450 GPU. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

The teasers also hint at an aluminum exterior shell as well as a backlit keyboard. The images also show a USB-C port as well as a full-size HDMI port, along with a webcam in the conventional position. Sadly, there’s nothing about the other crucial specifications as well as the prices from the teasers. Also Read - Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch

RedmiBook Pro 15 launching alongside Redmi K40

Along with the RedmiBook Pro 15 model, Redmi is also expected to come with 14-inch versions of RedmiBook Pro. However, rumours suggest the compact version will rely on the AMD Ryzen processors. Specifically, this model is supposed to use the Ryzen 5 5700U processor. The RedmiBook Pro 15S will rely on the Ryzen 5 5600H processor and Ryzen 7 5800H processor. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 laptop launched alongside Redmi 10X series: Price, full specifications

Currently, the Redmi K40 series and the new RedmiBook Pro models are only supposed to be limited to the Chinese market. Based on the leaks, the Redmi K40 series is spawning three variants this year. There will be two variants relying on flagship-grade Snapdragon 800 series chips. The Redmi K40 Pro is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset while the standard variant could use the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Both these phones are expected to make it to India sometime in the year. The Snapdragon 870-powered phone could most possibly be sold under the Poco brand name in India (Poco is rumoured to bring the Poco F2 to India this year). It remains to be seen whether Redmi considers bringing the K40 Pro to India, given that Xiaomi wants to use the Mi sub-brand for all its premium smartphones.

Concerning the RedmiBook laptops, there were rumours in the past suggesting the arrival of RedmiBook models making it to the country as a more affordable version of the Mi Notebook 14 series laptops. Given that Xiaomi has already got one hand in the laptop market, we could see the Redmi laptops launching in India soon. We wouldn’t be surprised if these RedmiBook Pro laptops target the premium ultrabook series with the latest Intel and AMD processors.