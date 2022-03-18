comscore RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs
RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max 100 Smart TV launched: Price, specs

RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max Smart TV with 100-inch 4K panel introduced alongside Redmi K50 series: Here are price, specs, availability details.

Xiaomi launched an array of products at its big event in China on Thursday. While fans were anticipating for a new smartphone series and laptop showcase at the virtual event, the brand surprised the users with a huge 100-inch Redmi Smart TV. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

The new Redmi Max 100 succeeds the 2020 Redmi Smart TV Max that features a 98-inch panel. As per Xiaomi, the new Smart TV gets a 120Hz refresh rate IPS display with a native 4K resolution. Alongside adding the wide TV to its Redmi Max series, the Chinese OEM also refreshed its laptop lineup with the new RedmiBook Pro 2022. Here are all the details of teh new Redmi products. Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

RedmiBook Pro 2022 price, specs

RedmiBook Pro 2022, Xiaomi’s latest flagship laptop under its sub-brand features a 15-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new models equip the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processors paired with RTX2050 GPU, and 16GB LPDDR 5200MHz, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Also Read - Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM

The laptop flaunts a metal unibody design with aluminium-alloy build to withstand wear and tear. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power key and the system gets a large touchpad with 1.3mm key travel space. RedmiBook Pro 2022 runs Windows 11 and comes with 130W charging and includes a 72Wh battery. Connectivity options consist of two Thunderbolt ports, 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 connector, audio jack, and SD card reader.

As for the pricing, Xiaomi has introduced three variants with i5 integrated GPU priced at 5,599 yuan (around Rs 67,000), i5+RTX2050 model at 6,799 yuan (around Rs 81,300) and i7+RTX2050 version at 7,499 yuan (around Rs 89,700). The new Redmi laptop will go on sale in China from March 24.

Redmi Max 100 TV price, specs

Redmi Max 100 is by far the largest TV in Xiaomi’s TV portfolio. The new Smart TV gets a whopping 100-inch screen that measures 2,540mm. The LCD panel has 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The TV also supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD audio. At the helm rests a quad-core processor which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The TV runs on MIUI software and includes Wi-Fi 6, two HDMI 2.1 ports under its connectivity suite. For sound output, it gets 15W speakers.

In terms of pricing, the new Redmi Max 100 TV retail at CNY 19,999 (around Rs 2,39,400) and will go on sale from April 6. Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details on the availability of the new products in the global market including India.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2022 7:54 AM IST

