Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect; JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more

Reliance's 42nd AGM will kick off at 11:00AM on Monday. You can also catch the event online as Reliance will be live streaming the event on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook account. It is expected to launch JioPhone 3, JioGigaFiber and more.

  • Published: August 11, 2019 2:31 PM IST
Reliance is gearing up to host its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12, which is tomorrow. The company’s 42nd AGM will kick off at 11:00AM on Monday. You can also catch the event online as Reliance will be live streaming the event on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook account. At the event, Reliance is expected to announce the commercial launch of its broadband service, JioGigaFiber.

Moreover, Reliance could also launch a new feature phone, called JioPhone 3. There is a high chance that a new feature phone could make its debut as the first two JioPhone models were unveiled at the past two AGMs. Last year, the company officially announced its JioGigaFiber service at AGM. It will bring FTTH (fiber to the home), where users will get high-speed broadband, live TV channels and a telephone connection. Since then, it has been running a number of trials with free public beta and preview offers.

Reliance JioGigaFiber, GigaTV, JioPhone 3 details (expected)

From what is leaked and rumored so far, JioGigaFiber will come with Jio Triple Play plan. Subscribers will get up to 100GB complimentary data at speeds of up to 50Mbps. Users will reportedly have to pay Rs 600 for this plan. A higher plan priced at Rs 1,000 per month could also be offered by Reliance. Users will reportedly get data speeds of up to 100Mbps with this plan. With this, users might also get complimentary support for IoT products.

Alongside JioGigaFiber launch, the company might also announce the Jio GigaTV or Jio Home TV. Rumors are rife that the GigaTV will be a part of the monthly subscription in addition to JioGigaFiber. The GigaTV might offer up to 600 TV channels in the subscription package. Besides, subscribers could also get a free landline connection with unlimited local and national calling feature.

Talking about the JioPhone 3, its predecessor was launched in the year 2018. The JioPhone 2 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen, a VGA front sensor, a 2-megapixel rear camera, and a 2,000mAh battery. This feature phone from Reliance Jio was launched with Kai OS. The JioPhone 3 is also expected to ship with the same OS. The next iteration of the JioPhone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The JioPhone 3 feature phone is likely to offer improved specifications and features.

