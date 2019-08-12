Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements

The commercial launch of Reliance Jio in September of 2016 was only the first engine, said Mukesh Ambani. At the 42nd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Ambani laid out plans to unlock other engines. The company first announced that Jio has become the biggest telecom operator in India with over 340 million subscribers in less than three years. It is also one of the largest mobile broadband operator in the country. Globally, it is the second major mobile service provider behind China Mobile with its estimated over 902 million subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani also announced a partnership with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud services during the event. With the cloud partnership, the company is aiming to deliver its services to both household as well as enterprises and business. He also announced that the company will offer Jio and Azure-cloud service to Indian technology startups absolutely free. The Chairman of Reliance Industries also spoke about expanding its retail business and listing Jio in the next five years. Here is a look at top announcements from Ambani’s speech:

Reliance JioFiber commercial availability starts September 5

It has been coming for a really long time and now, Mukesh Ambani has announced official availability of Reliance JioFiber service. The company first announced JioGigaFiber at AGM last year and has now announced that JioFiber commercial service will start from September 5, 2019. Reliance Jio turns three year old on that day and it will start a new chapter for home broadband service this year. Ambani also revealed that plans will start from Rs 700 per month and go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

The big announcement perhaps was the launch of JioFiber Welcome offer. With the commercial availability, Jio also announced JioFiber Welcome offer. The company is offering a HD/4K television set and 4K set top box for free as part of Jio Forever annual plans. The deposit or base price has not been announced just yet. Jio has built its business by offering freebies and transforming those customers to permanent customers.

Reliance JioPostpaidPlus Plan announced

Reliance Jio has over 340 million subscribers but a majority of those will be prepaid users. In order to drive customers towards postpaid plan, the company has announced JioPostpaid Plus at AGM today. The plan comes with a number of benefits including seamless data and voice connectivity everywhere. It also plans to offer family plans with data sharing and international roaming at a fraction of a cost.

Reliance Jio Gaming announced

As part of its Reliance JioFiber service, Jio is also bringing premium gaming experience to the living room. The company announced partnership with leading developers like Tencent, Microsoft and Gameloft. These games will be playable in 4K and will be compatible with popular game controllers. Jio also said consumers will be able to use soft controller on their smartphone.

Reliance Jio becomes No.1 operator in India

Reliance Jio has also become the number 1 operator in India at the end of second quarter. The operator now has more than 340 million subscribers, which is more than Vodafone Idea and Airtel. The operator announced that it is the fastest growing digital business in the world.