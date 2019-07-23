comscore Reliance AGM 2019: JioGigaFiber, GigaTV could launch on August 12
Reliance AGM 2019: JioGigaFiber, GigaTV could launch on August 12; here is all you need to know

Reliance JioGigaFiber along with landline connection and Jio GigaTV service is expected to launch on August 12. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: July 23, 2019 10:44 AM IST
At AGM 2018, Reliance Jio forayed in the home TV and broadband sector with JioGigiFiber. Since then, it has been running a number of trials with free public beta and preview offers. According to rumors, Reliance JioGigaFiber will offer cheap wired line internet, just like it did with the telecom sector. Now, after all the trials, it looks like the formal Reliance JioGigaFiber launch is just around the corner.

Reliance JioGigaFiber launch date (expected)

Reliance has already announced that the 42ndh Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on August 12. The company hasn’t confirmed its launch plans, but a recent media report hinted that Reliance Jio is done with testing and gearing up for a formal launch. “The commercial launch of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services is likely to be announced during the company’s AGM next month,” The Hindu reported.

Alongside Reliance JioGigaFiber launch, we could also see the launch of Jio GigaTV or Jio Home TV. As of now, there isn’t much known about the service. However, if rumors are to be believed, GigaTV will be a part of the monthly subscription in addition to GigaFiber. Users will also get a free landline connection.

JioGigaFiber, GigaTV price, features (expected)

From what we know so far, Reliance JioGigaFiber will come with Jio Triple Play plan. Subscribers will get up to 100GB complimentary data at speeds of up to 50Mbps. Users will reportedly have to pay Rs 600 for this plan. A higher plan priced at Rs 1,000 per month could also be on offer. Users will reportedly get data speeds of up to 100Mbps with this plan.

Coming to GigaTV, it could offer up to 600 TV channels in the subscription package. To offer high-definition TV viewing experience, it will rely on the fiber network technology of GigaFiber. What’s more, subscribers will also get a landline connection with unlimited local and national calling feature.

  Published Date: July 23, 2019 10:44 AM IST

