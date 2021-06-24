Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Reliance is all set to make big announcements today at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) 2021. One of the biggest announcements at the event could be the launch of Jio 5G service. At the event, the telecom operator could only launch/announce Jio 5G, the rollout could take some more time, could be months. Jio is expected to rollout its 5G services around the first half of next year. Also Read - Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online

The Reliance AGM 2021 begins at 2PM today and you can watch the livestream on The Flame of Truth YouTube channel, The Flame of Truth Twitter account and Reliance Industries Facebook page.

