Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Reliance is all set to make big announcements today at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) 2021. One of the biggest announcements at the event could be the launch of Jio 5G service. At the event, the telecom operator could only launch/announce Jio 5G, the rollout could take some more time, could be months. Jio is expected to rollout its 5G services around the first half of next year. Also Read - Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online
Also Read - Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India
In addition to Jio 5G service, Reliance is also expected to announce Jio-Google 5G phone, which is likely to be called Jio 5G phone if we go by rumours. There are reports that suggest Reliance Jio will launch a low-cost Jio laptop as well. For the launch of the JioBook laptop, the company is said to have partnered with chipmaker Qualcomm. Also Read - Jio 5G launch today: Jio 5G phone to Jio laptop, check top 5 announcements to expect
The Reliance AGM 2021 begins at 2PM today and you can watch the livestream on The Flame of Truth YouTube channel, The Flame of Truth Twitter account and Reliance Industries Facebook page.
Follow BGR India to get all the latest updates from the Jio 5G launch event later today.
LIVE UPDATES
Jio 5G release date
Reliance is expected to announce all the latest developments around Jio 5G service at AGM today. The company is also likely to announce the release timeline of Jio 5G. Reports suggest that the official rollout of Jio 5G could happen early 2022 and not before that.
JioPhone 5G launch
At the AGM today, Reliance Jio is expected to announce Jio-Google 5G phone. The affordable 5G phone was first announced at last year’s AGM event. Both Jio and Google have been working together to develop the upcoming affordable 5G phone for a long time.
Jio 5G launch today
At Reliance AGM 2021 event today, the company is expected to announce details related to Jio 5G. We could expect latest updates around Jio 5G, the rollout of the service and more. Earlier this week, the telecom giant announced partnership with Intel to develop 5G network for India.