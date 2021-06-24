comscore Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected today, watch livestream here
  • Home
  • News
  • Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
News

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today

News

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Reliance AGM 2021 is set for today. The online launch event will begin at 2PM on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channel. Big announcements expected including Jio 5G phone/JioPhone 5G, Jio laptop dubbed JioBook, Jio 5G service announcement and more.

Jio 5G event live update

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Reliance is all set to make big announcements today at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) 2021. One of the biggest announcements at the event could be the launch of Jio 5G service. At the event, the telecom operator could only launch/announce Jio 5G, the rollout could take some more time, could be months. Jio is expected to rollout its 5G services around the first half of next year. Also Read - Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online

Also Read - Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India

In addition to Jio 5G service, Reliance is also expected to announce Jio-Google 5G phone, which is likely to be called Jio 5G phone if we go by rumours. There are reports that suggest Reliance Jio will launch a low-cost Jio laptop as well. For the launch of the JioBook laptop, the company is said to have partnered with chipmaker Qualcomm. Also Read - Jio 5G launch today: Jio 5G phone to Jio laptop, check top 5 announcements to expect

The Reliance AGM 2021 begins at 2PM today and you can watch the livestream on The Flame of Truth YouTube channel, The Flame of Truth Twitter account and Reliance Industries Facebook page.

Follow BGR India to get all the latest updates from the Jio 5G launch event later today.

LIVE UPDATES
10:52 AM IST 24 Jun

Jio 5G release date

Reliance is expected to announce all the latest developments around Jio 5G service at AGM today. The company is also likely to announce the release timeline of Jio 5G. Reports suggest that the official rollout of Jio 5G could happen early 2022 and not before that.

10:37 AM IST 24 Jun

JioPhone 5G launch

At the AGM today, Reliance Jio is expected to announce Jio-Google 5G phone. The affordable 5G phone was first announced at last year’s AGM event. Both Jio and Google have been working together to develop the upcoming affordable 5G phone for a long time.

10:11 AM IST 24 Jun

Jio 5G launch today

At Reliance AGM 2021 event today, the company is expected to announce details related to Jio 5G. We could expect latest updates around Jio 5G, the rollout of the service and more. Earlier this week, the telecom giant announced partnership with Intel to develop 5G network for India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 9:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?

Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered

Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which offers better value at Rs 15,000?

Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today

News

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online

Telecom

Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online
Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India

Telecom

Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India
Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

Telecom

Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India
Jio introduces chatbot to get information on 5G phone, laptop and more AGM 2021 details

News

Jio introduces chatbot to get information on 5G phone, laptop and more AGM 2021 details

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 Max 5G के नए कलर वेरिएंट की सेल आज, मिलेंगे कई आकर्षक ऑफर

Reliance AGM 2021: Jio 5G फोन और JioBook लैपटॉप समेत हो सकती हैं ये घोषणाएं, जानें कहां देखें इवेंट

New IT Rules: फर्जी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर एक्शन की तैयारी, शिकायत मिलने के 24 घंटों में होगा बंद

Samsung Galaxy M22 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर हुआ स्पॉट, इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक हर बात

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions
Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

News

Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
News
Jio 5G launch LIVE UPDATES: Big announcements expected from Reliance Jio today
2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone

News

2022 iPhone SE to be Apple's most affordable 5G phone
Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?

News

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch livestream?
Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered

Telecom

Vi introduces new Rs 447 prepaid plan: Here are the benefits offered
Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers