Reliance cautions public against fake JioMart websites

After the news of Reliance’s JioMart services came into the picture, a number of individuals have reportedly been creating fake JioMart domains to lure people to their site and dupe them of their money. The fake websites often trick innocent individuals into paying a sum of money under the pretense of granting them franchisee status of JioMart services. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber users can access JioNews via set-top-box

Reliance recently put out a statement calling out the existence of these fake sites that claim to be official JioMart domains. The company said that it “would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever. Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretense of appointing a person as a franchisee.” Also Read - Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

Watch: BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

The company also acknowledged the fact that individuals are creating fake websites and duping people into paying money. It went on to list some of these fake domain names that claim to be the official JioMart service. Check out some of them below. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

Reliance Retail also warned that the company will not hesitate to institute criminal or civil proceedings against any such person or group. The fake domains are a clear case of misuse of trademarks and Reliance will likely take steps to protect its goodwill and reputation. Meanwhile, the company has used social media to highlight these fake sites to the public, encouraging them to report such domains and activities.

Reliance JioMart now live in many cities

Reliance JioMart was accepting orders from over 200 cities in the country as of May 2020. These include Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru or Pune, you can already make use of these. The redesigned website is live and available through popular web browsers. Customers can start placing orders by going to the website Jiomart.com.

JioMart is currently accepting orders with prepaid payments. Consumers can make payments through net-banking, credit cards and debit cards. Reliance claims to be selling certain products at a minimum of 5 percent below the maximum retail price (MRP).