This man is now Asia s Richest Person and no, it is not Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s Richest Person, replaced by this man

All this while, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani was Asia’s richest person, but no longer. As per the latest reports, Ambani has been replaced by the Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani. He is now Asia’s richest person. Also Read - JioPhone Next to launch by next week, confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai

According to several media reports, Adani’s net worth has increased drastically since April 2020. As of March 18, 2020, Adani’s net worth was USD 4.91 billion. Also Read - Jio services restored, telco offers with free 2 days free unlimited plan to affected users

Media reports suggest that in the last 20 months, Adani’s net worth has witnessed a sudden spike of over 1808 percent, which translates to around USD 83.89 billion. In the last 20 months, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 percent, which translates to around USD 54.7 billion. Also Read - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter India's broadband market with satellite internet services

Image: Wikimedia Commons

As per a report from ET, the recent scrapping of O2C deal plunged Reliance Industries stayed under pressure. The company was quoting 1.07 percent lower at Rs 2,360.70. In comparison, the Adani group stocks were trading much higher than expected. At the same time, Adani Enterprises was up 2.94 percent higher at Rs 1757.70.

Previously, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index suggested that Adani’s current net worth is USD 88.8 billion, which is around USD 2.2 billion less than the net worth of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani headed company recently partnered with tech brands such as Facebook, Google, and more with Digital India as the aim. Reliance Jio and Google recently announced JioPhone Next, the first smartphone by the company. The idea with JioPhone Next is to shift 2G and 3G customers to 4G experience. The JioPhone Next starts at a price of Rs 6499 in India.

There has been a slight delay in delivery of JioPhone Next and experts believe the global chip storage is the reason behind it. In a recent update, the company announced the availability of JioPhone Next via the Reliance Digital store. So, interested buyers can either book the Jio smartphone via WhatsApp or via Reliance Digital’s official website.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 11:36 AM IST

