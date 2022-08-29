Reliance Industries To Open New Gigafactory To Make Power Electronics

Reliance Jio has announced a new Giga Factory for Power Electronics. This new Giga Factory will be the fifth in the line-up of factories planned by the telecom giant. The company has claimed that it will b a part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex that will be set up in Jamnagar. The company’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced the complex at last year’s AGM. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The other four Giga Factories that were announced by Reilance Industries' chairman last year are: photovoltaic panels (solar panels), energy storage, Green Hydrogen and fuel cell systems.

During the Reliance Industries Limited AGM, Mukesh Ambani emphasized the need for power electronics and their role in building Green Energy within the country.

In the Reliance Industries Limited AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, “One of the key components linking the entire value chain of Green Energy is affordable and reliable power electronics. We are building signicant capabilities in design and manufacturing of power electronics and software systems, integrating with our capabilities of Telecommunications, Cloud Computing and IoT platform. We will build this through partnerships with leading global players to provide most affordable solutions, meeting global standards of performance, safety, and reliability.”

He further added, “Our aim is to establish and enable at least 100GW of solar energy by 2030. The work done so far has reafrmed my conviction in solar energy and has provided further impetus to our investment thesis to establish four Giga Factories.”

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also claimed that the company is actively looking to make progress in the field of bio-energy, offshore wind and other non-conventional forms of renewable energy, apart from just Solar energy. Reliance Industries has announced that it has partnered with leading companies globally in areas of Solar, Battery and Electrolysers.