Reliance Jio records highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020: TRAI

Reliance Jio recorded the highest download speed in December 2020, according to data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). When it comes to 4G upload speeds, Vodafone topped the charts. The download and upload speeds were revealed by TRAI’s MySpeed app that allows users to measure data speed experience. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

In December 2020, Reliance Jio registered a 4G download speed of 20.2 megabits per second (Mbps), compared to 20.8 Mbps in November 2020. Jio was followed by Vodafone, which recorded a 4G download speed of 9.8 Mbps and Idea at 8.9 Mbps respectively. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans offering 3GB daily data

Notably, Vodafone and Idea recorded download speeds of 9.8 Mbps and 8.8 Mbps, respectively in November. Interestingly, the data of Vodafone and Idea were revealed separately by TRAI despite the merger of the two companies. Airtel recorded a 4G download speed of 7.8 Mbps in December, down from 8.0 Mbps in November. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

When it comes to 4G upload speed, Vodafone recorded the highest 6.5 Mbps in December 2020, the same as November. It was followed by Idea at 6 Mbps, Airtel at 4.1 Mbps, and Reliance Jio at 3.8 Mbps, respectively. In November 2020, Idea recorded a 4G upload speed of 5.8 Mbps, while Airtel and Jio registered speeds of 4 Mbps and 3.7 Mbps, respectively.

Reliance Jio will roll out 5G technology in India in the second half of 2021, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) last year. “I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components,” Ambani said at the IMC.

Meanwhile, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone believe that 5G will not be available before two years, thanks to the lack of required ecosystem in place and the expensive reserve price for the spectrum at the moment. Ambani revealed at the RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting in July that “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using a 100 percent homegrown technology and solution”.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2021 7:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 13, 2021 7:30 PM IST

