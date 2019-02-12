comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio ahead of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in 4G availability in India: Ookla
News

Reliance Jio ahead of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in 4G availability in India: Ookla

News

Another report revealed that during Q3-Q4 2018, Airtel offered the fastest 4G network in India with an average speed of 11.23 Mbps.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 4:28 PM IST
reliance-jio

The competition between Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone seems to be getting intense. A fresh report from Ookla today revealed that in Q3-Q4 2018, Airtel offered the fastest 4G speeds in India with an average of 11.23 Mbps, while Vodafone secured the second spot in offering the fastest 4G service with average speeds ranging at 9.13 Mbps. The third spot was bagged by Reliance Jio with an average speed of 7.11 Mbps.

Now, another report of the global speed test firm has revealed that Reliance Jio ranked first in terms of 4G availability in India. The telecom giant topped the 4G availability with 98.8 percent across the country. Airtel ranked second with 90.0 percent and Vodafone secured the third position with 84.6 percent. Idea ranked fourth with 82.8 percent across 15 largest cities of India.

Samsung ‘Best Days’ Valentine’s Day Sale: Flat Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+; cashback offers and more

Also Read

Samsung ‘Best Days’ Valentine’s Day Sale: Flat Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+; cashback offers and more

The cited source’s analysis suggested that “4G Availability does not automatically equate to fastest service.” “To compare which of India’s largest mobile operators is fastest, Ookla used their proprietary Speed Score methodology, a combined measure of download and upload speed that incorporates several tiers of performance,” the company said. The cited source revealed that during Q3-Q4 2018, the firm analyzed general availability and 4G availability leveraging coverage data from 250,138,853 samples on 595,034 enabled devices.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Referencing the report, Doug Suttles, co-founder and general manager at Ookla said, “Ultimately, the expansion of 4G availability in India is a win for all mobile customers regardless of their operator. We are excited to see the growth in the Indian mobile market and are eager to see how coverage continues to expand in the coming year.”

Apple iPad Pro 2018 the most powerful iOS device according to AnTuTu list for January 2019

Also Read

Apple iPad Pro 2018 the most powerful iOS device according to AnTuTu list for January 2019

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said “We are delighted to be once again rated as the fastest mobile network even as our network availability crosses 99 percent. It is a reaffirmation of our large investment focused focus on building the best-in-class mobile network which is preferred by quality customers. As part of Project Leap, our endeavor to introduce latest technologies like Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and LAA ahead of the curve has enabled us to deliver a truly differentiated network experience to our customers, and this has been confirmed time and again by various globally renowned speed test platforms.”

  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 4:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

News

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

News

Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers

News

BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers
Google being probed by India's antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android dominance

News

Google being probed by India's antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android dominance
Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too