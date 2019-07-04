comscore Reliance Jio Amarnath Yatra special: Rs 102 prepaid plan launched
Reliance Jio debuts Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

The Reliance Jio plan offers unlimited calling and data benefits to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The validity of this plan is for 7 days.

  Published: July 4, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Every year, thousands of devotees visit Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra. And to help pilgrims be in touch with their family and friends, Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for the pilgrims. Here is all you need to know about Reliance Jio Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Amarnath Yatra prepaid recharge price and benefits

The prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio is available for Rs 102. For the price, users get unlimited local and national voice calls and unlimited SMS (100 daily). The plan also includes unlimited high-speed 4G data. However, there is a daily cap of 0.5GB (500MB). Once the daily limit is crossed, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps till midnight.

The Reliance Jio Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan comes with 7 days validity. As mentioned above, it is only available in Jammu and Kashmir circle. As this is a special plan for devotees, it does not include a subscription to Jio suite of apps. Also, you won’t need Jio Prime Membership to be able to reap benefits of this plan.

The plan is more like a local SIM card you take when you go abroad. You can purchase the SIM card from Jio stores and authorized partner outlets in Jammu and Kashmir. As it comes with limited validity, you won’t be able to recharge again and continue with the same number.

Just yesterday, Jio announced a new digital literacy initiative. Called ‘Digital Udaan,’ the initiative is aimed at first-time internet users in India. It has been launched in collaboration with Facebook. As a part of the program, Jio will engage with users every Saturday to help them learn about the features of JioPhone.

The telco will also educate users about internet safety, including the use of Facebook. Jio also revealed that it added 8 million users in April. It now has a total user base of 314.8 million users.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 4:26 PM IST

