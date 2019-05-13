Reliance Jio announces benefits worth Rs 9,300 on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus will launch its latest set of smartphones on May 14. The Chinese company will take the wraps off its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 pro devices tomorrow. The latest OnePlus 7 Series is all set to debut at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore at 8:15PM on the same date. Now, in partnership with OnePlus, Reliance Jio is offering customers benefits worth Rs 9,300.

On the purchase of OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, the telecom company will give its subscribers an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. You will be able to avail the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the company’s official MyJio app. Furthermore, you can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299. With the offer, customers will be able to get the plan at an effective price of Rs 149.

As per the telecom company, with the mentioned plan, Reliance Jio users get 3GB 4G data on a daily basis, which will valid for 28 days. This also includes unlimited voice calls, SMS and free access to Reliance Jio’s exclusive apps such as JioTV, JioCimena, JioNews and others. Apart from the cashback offers, Reliance Jio is also offering additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900. Interested users can get benefits up to Rs 2,000 or 20 percent (whichever is the lower) from Zoomcar.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

EaseMyTrip will give customers Rs 1,550 discount on flight tickets and hotel bookings, and 15 percent discount as well on bus bookings. Lastly, Chumbak is also offering Rs 350 off on minimum transaction worth Rs 1,699. Aditionally, Reliance’s “Jio Beyond Speed Offer” is available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who will buy the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets starting from May 19, 2019 onwards.

Besides, both the OnePlus devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. Optics wise, we might get to see a triple camera setup at the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. To achieve a notch-less display, the handset will offer a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The front could house a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. It is said to come with a 6.67-inch notch-less full-screen display with the 90Hz refresh rate.