comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio announces benefits worth Rs 9,300 on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro
News

Reliance Jio announces benefits worth Rs 9,300 on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

News

On the purchase of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, Reliance Jio will give its subscribers an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 5:21 PM IST
oneplus_7_pro_almond_color_variant_leaked

OnePlus will launch its latest set of smartphones on May 14. The Chinese company will take the wraps off its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 pro devices tomorrow. The latest OnePlus 7 Series is all set to debut at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore at 8:15PM on the same date. Now, in partnership with OnePlus, Reliance Jio is offering customers benefits worth Rs 9,300.

On the purchase of OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, the telecom company will give its subscribers an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. You will be able to avail the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the company’s official MyJio app. Furthermore, you can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299. With the offer, customers will be able to get the plan at an effective price of Rs 149.

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

As per the telecom company, with the mentioned plan, Reliance Jio users get 3GB 4G data on a daily basis, which will valid for 28 days. This also includes unlimited voice calls, SMS and free access to Reliance Jio’s exclusive apps such as JioTV, JioCimena, JioNews and others. Apart from the cashback offers, Reliance Jio is also offering additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900. Interested users can get benefits up to Rs 2,000 or 20 percent (whichever is the lower) from Zoomcar.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

EaseMyTrip will give customers Rs 1,550 discount on flight tickets and hotel bookings, and 15 percent discount as well on bus bookings. Lastly, Chumbak is also offering Rs 350 off on minimum transaction worth Rs 1,699. Aditionally, Reliance’s “Jio Beyond Speed Offer” is available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who will buy the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets starting from May 19, 2019 onwards.

Besides, both the OnePlus devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. Optics wise, we might get to see a triple camera setup at the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. To achieve a notch-less display, the handset will offer a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The front could house a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. It is said to come with a 6.67-inch notch-less full-screen display with the 90Hz refresh rate.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 5:21 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300
News
OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300
Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

News

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Deals

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300

News

OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300
OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review
Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members

News

Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members
OnePlus 7 Pro to offer 6.67-inch 90Hz notchless display

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to offer 6.67-inch 90Hz notchless display
OnePlus 7 Pro used by an ace photographer to click magazine cover image

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used by an ace photographer to click magazine cover image

हिंदी समाचार

कंपनी ने घटाए Vivo Y95 स्मार्टफोन के दाम

Xiaomi ने पेश किया Mi Express Kiosk, अब चंद सेकंड में वेंडिंग मशीन से खरीद सकेंगे स्मार्टफोन

HTC U11, U12 और U12+ स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Android Pie का अपडेट

15 मई को पहली बार सेल पर आएगा Realme C2, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

मार्च महीने में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्मार्टफोन था Realme 3

News

OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300
News
OnePlus 7 launch: Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300
Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

News

Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched