Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 telecom operator in India, No. 2 globally

News

Reliance Jio becomes No. 1 with 340 million subscribers in India, No. 2 globally: Mukesh Ambani

News

Reliance Jio is nearing its third anniversary, and it'll complete three years of operation in India on September 5. Within three years, the telecom operator has achieved a hug consumer base. In June 2019, the company first surpassed Vodafone Idea's user base, and claimed 331 million users by June-end.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST
At the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani has revealed that Reliance Jio has is now India’s largest telecom operator with 340 million subscribers. Not just that, Jio claims to have become the second largest telecom operator in the world.

Reliance Jio is nearing its third anniversary, and it’ll complete three years of operation in India on September 5. Within three years, the telecom operator has achieved a hug consumer base. In June 2019, the company first surpassed Vodafone Idea’s user base, and claimed 331 million users by June-end. Today at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, “Jio has crossed the 340 million subscriber mark to remain among the world’s fastest growing digital services.”

He also added that Reliance Jio is growing fast with 10 million subscribers every month. And they soon aim to reach 500 million user base in coming months. Previously, Vodafone Idea had emerged as the largest telecom operator with over 400 million subscribers after Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger. However, the merged entity continued to lose customers every month and later in June, Jio surpassed the Vodafone Idea.

By the end May 2019, Jio had already beaten Airtel to take the second spot, with 322.9 million subscribers against the latter’s 320.3 million. As per the latest TRAI numbers, Reliance Jio had a user base of 331.3 million by the June 2019.

Jio is also venturing into new partnership with Microsoft. The company has also announced commercial rollout of Jio Fiber (JioGigaFiber) high-speed broadband service. The telco has kept monthly plan rates ranging between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The speeds are said to be from 100Mbps to 1GBps.

