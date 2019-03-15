Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

Since Reliance Jio’s 2-year anniversary, the telecom operator has been occasionally providing a complementary ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ to subscribers which offered 2GB daily high-speed 4G data for four days. Now, it appears that Jio has again brought back the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for select users.

First spotted by MSP, Reliance Jio has started offering ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ with a validity March 17, 2019. The pack is valid for four days, which makes up for a total of 8GB free 4G data, considering you’ll get 2GB daily high-speed 4G data for four days.

The offer is open for the Jio Prime members with an activated plan and it appears to be a random giveaway because we checked on two of our Jio numbers, and couldn’t see the extra data being credited. To check whether or not the free data has been credited, you can head over to the My Jio app on your smartphone. Next, tap on the hamburger menu on the top left, and tap on ‘My Plans’ section. If the complementary data pack is activated, you will see ‘Jio Celebrations Pack’ with 2GB data daily along with the expiry of the plan. It has been the case with ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ offer, mostly different users receive the Celebration pack at different times.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Meanwhile, Jio is aggressively looking at the number one position in Indian telecom market. The company is geared up for a bigger subscriber base and revenue in 2019. Jio, which stormed into telecom sector in 2016 by offering free voice calls, now has a total of 30 percent Revenue Market Share (RMS).