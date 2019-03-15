comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
News

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

News

Reliance Jio has started offering ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ again with a validity till March 17, 2019.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 9:20 AM IST
reliance-jio-sim-stock-image

Since Reliance Jio’s 2-year anniversary, the telecom operator has been occasionally providing a complementary ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ to subscribers which offered 2GB daily high-speed 4G data for four days. Now, it appears that Jio has again brought back the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for select users.

First spotted by MSP, Reliance Jio has started offering ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ with a validity March 17, 2019. The pack is valid for four days, which makes up for a total of 8GB free 4G data, considering you’ll get 2GB daily high-speed 4G data for four days.

Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports

Also Read

Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports

The offer is open for the Jio Prime members with an activated plan and it appears to be a random giveaway because we checked on two of our Jio numbers, and couldn’t see the extra data being credited. To check whether or not the free data has been credited, you can head over to the My Jio app on your smartphone. Next, tap on the hamburger menu on the top left, and tap on ‘My Plans’ section. If the complementary data pack is activated, you will see ‘Jio Celebrations Pack’ with 2GB data daily along with the expiry of the plan. It has been the case with ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ offer, mostly different users receive the Celebration pack at different times.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Meanwhile, Jio is aggressively looking at the number one position in Indian telecom market. The company is geared up for a bigger subscriber base and revenue in 2019. Jio, which stormed into telecom sector in 2016 by offering free voice calls, now has a total of 30 percent Revenue Market Share (RMS).

  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 9:20 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
News
Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
Huawei has developed its own OS as Android, Windows replacement: Report

News

Huawei has developed its own OS as Android, Windows replacement: Report

Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

News

Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

News

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

News

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

Huawei has developed its own OS as Android, Windows replacement: Report

Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

News

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month

News

Airtel revises 4G hotspot plans to compete with JioFi, now starts at Rs 399 per month
BSNL offering unlimited voice calling benefit with Rs 599 prepaid plan for 6 months

News

BSNL offering unlimited voice calling benefit with Rs 599 prepaid plan for 6 months
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Holi Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं बेहतरीन ऑफर्स

48 मेगापिक्सल वाला OPPO F11 Pro भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आसुस Zenfone Max Shot और Zenfone Max Plus M2 हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 3.1 को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, ये हैं खासियत

PUBG खेल रहे 10 बच्चें गिरफ्तार

News

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
News
Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day
Huawei has developed its own OS as Android, Windows replacement: Report

News

Huawei has developed its own OS as Android, Windows replacement: Report
Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

News

Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications
WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts

News

WhatsApp co-founder urges people to delete Facebook accounts
Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

News

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features