comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February
News

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February

News

The number of telecom subscribers in India increased to 120.54 crore at the end of February from 120.37 crore in January.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 8:59 PM IST
Mobile-users-in-india

The country’s telecom subscriber base grew marginally to 120.5 crore on account of a net addition of customers by Reliance Jio and state-owned BSNL, according to data published by telecom regulator Trai on Thursday.

Both Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added a net of 86.39 lakh mobile subscribers but the rest of the telecom operators jointly lost a net of 69.93 lakh wireless customers with Vodafone Idea losing the biggest chunk of mobile connections, as per the data.

The number of telecom subscribers in India increased to 120.54 crore at the end of February from 120.37 crore in January, according to the Telecom Monthly Subscriber Report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The sector, dominated by wireless connection, recorded an increase in the mobile services subscriber base to 118.36 crore in February from 118.19 crore in January.

Reliance Jio alone added 77.93 lakh customers, taking its total subscriber base to 29.7 crore at the end of February. According to a television commercial of the company, it has crossed 30 crore customer base now.

BSNL added around 9 lakh new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 11.62 crore in February.

“BSNL is the only operator other than Jio that has gained customers. Our performance shows that customers have faith in BSNL. We are able to compete and gain customers with our much-improved 3G network. In our endeavour to provide service, all our officers and employees are together,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

The state-run firm is competing in the market with 3G network, while all other operators are loaded with spectrum for 4G services. It has requested the government for the allocation of spectrum for 4G services through an equity infusion in 2017. The government is yet to take final decision.

The country’s biggest telecom operator Vodafone Idea lost 57.87 lakh mobile subscribers, reducing its total customer base to 40.93 crore in February. It was followed by Tata Teleservices that lost 11.47 lakh mobile customers, Airtel lost 49,896 subscribers, MTNL 4,652 and Reliance Communication 3,611 subscribers.

Fixed-line connections in the country declined marginally with BSNL losing about one lakh connections. Private operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone gained 42,456 and 17,563 fixed-line customers, respectively, in February.

The broadband subscriber base in the country grew 1.89 per cent to over 55 crore from 54 crore during the period.

The wireless broadband connections dominated the segment with 53.1 subscribers in February.

Reliance Jio led the market with 29.72 crore broadband customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 11.21 crore customers, Vodafone Idea 11 crore, BSNL 2.1 crore and and Tata Teleservices Group with 21.7 lakh broadband subscribers.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 8:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV
News
YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV
Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

News

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

News

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

News

Xiaomi teases Redmi 7 launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February

YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February

News

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February
Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

News

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report
BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity

News

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250
Reliance Jio applies for in-flight connectivity licence to DoT

News

Reliance Jio applies for in-flight connectivity licence to DoT

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

Facebook अपने खुद के वॉयस असिस्टेंट को कर रही है डेवलप, Alexa, Siri और Google Assistant को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme ने पेश किया जीरो डाउनपेमेंट ऑफर, 1 हजार रुपये में घर ले आए मोबाइल

Xiaomi ने Redmi Y3 को किया टीज, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

चीन में अपने ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस को बंद करेगी Amazon

News

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU
News
Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU
Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February

News

Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 crore in February
YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

News

YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV
Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks

News

Game of Thrones used to launch phishing attacks
Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go

News

Asus brings entry-level successor ZenFone Live L2 without Google's Android Go