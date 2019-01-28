comscore
Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available

'Jio Celebration Pack' is being offered randomly on top of your existing plan.

  Published: January 28, 2019 9:58 AM IST
Reliance Jio is again giving out extra 10GB data to its users under ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ for free. The offer is only for Jio Prime users with active data plan. The celebration pack will be valid for five days depending upon user to user, and it will provide additional 2GB per day (10GB in total) 4G data.

It should be noted that this extra data ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ is being offered randomly on top of existing plan. In our case, two of the Jio prepaid numbers with us have received ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ with different validity, i.e from January 26 to January 30, and from January 28 to February 1. This free add-on pack from Reliance Jio only includes additional data benefits and nothing else. Also, you’ll be able to use this data once your daily FUP is exhausted.

In order to check if you have received free 10GB data from Reliance Jio, you first need to open MyJio app. Once logged in, you click on the menu icon and tap on ‘My Plans’ option. Inside this menu, you will see Jio Celebration Pack marked as add-on offering.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched two new long term validity plans for JioPhone users. According to the details, the Rs 549 plan offers validity for 168 days which amounts to 6 recharge cycles where each cycle is 28 days long. As per the details, this plan offers free voice calling along with unlimited data with 0.5GB data at high speed per day. Similar to other plans, users also get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps for 168 days.

In addition to this, the company is also offering 300 free SMS messages for every 28-day recharge cycle. Moving to the second offer worth Rs 297, users get 84 days of validity which amounts to three 28 day recharge cycles. The data, voice and SMS benefits for users are similar to what they get in the Rs 594 plan. In fact, both these plans are similar to the Rs 99 monthly plan that users get.

