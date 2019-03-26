Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offer continues; here's how to get free 2GB data per day

Reliance Jio appears to be continuing with the complementary ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ offer for all this month. Earlier we reported about the comeback of ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ with validity until March 17, but now it appears that Reliance Jio is still continuing with the offer after that as well. Some users are getting the validity until March 26, while some have reported about March 28 validity for the pack.

As you already know, the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ offer gets credited to Jio Prime members with an activated plan only, and it has always been a random giveaway. In our case, we got the same offer until March 26 on one of the Jio number out of the two active Prime numbers. Also, the pack validity is three days, which makes up for a total of 6GB 4G data for free, considering Jio provides 2GB high-speed 4G data per day.

Additionally, some users are reportedly (via TOI) are getting the same ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ with 5-day validity. Reliance Jio started the celebration pack offer during Jio’s 2-year anniversary last year. In this complementary scheme, users randomly get extra 2GB data per day over-and-above daily data that they have subscribed for their pack.

To check whether or not the free data has been credited, you can head over to MyJio app on your smartphone. Next, tap on the hamburger menu on the top left, and tap on ‘My Plans’ section. If the complementary data pack is activated, you will see ‘Jio Celebrations Pack’ with 2GB data daily along with the expiry of the plan.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Alternatively, Reliance Jio users can simply call ‘1299’ toll-free number to receive a text message of their plan details, which will include ‘Jio Celebrations Pack’ if active. Just to be clear, the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ is mostly offered to random users at different times. It is quite likely that not everyone will get the offer every time.