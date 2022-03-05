Reliance Industries has opened a new destination named the Jio World Centre. The Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Jio World Centre has been pitched as a business, commerce and culture destination. Also Read - OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

The Jio World Centre, the company claims, includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and a convention facility.

Sharing her vision for the Centre, Nita Ambani said, "Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai's new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India's growth story."

The center will be launching initially with the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the musical ‘Fountain of Joy’ and Jio World Convention Centre, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

Dhirubhai Ambani Square

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a free-entry, open public space. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square is centered around the Fountain of Joy. The fountain features eight fire shooters, 392 water jets, and over 600 LED lights.

Dedicating the musical fountain, Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “With great joy and pride, we dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the world class Fountain of Joy to the people and city of Mumbai. A celebration of the spirit of the city, it will be an iconic new public space where people share joys and soak in the colours and sounds of Aamchi Mumbai! I am delighted to pay a special tribute to teachers on the opening night. Having been a teacher myself, I thank our teachers for working tirelessly and keeping the flame of knowledge burning in these challenging times. Our tribute show applauds these real heroes.”