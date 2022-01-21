Jio collaborates with University of Oulu for 6G research

Reliance Jio’s Estonia arm has announced a partnership with the University of Oulu. As a part of this partnership, Jio and the University of Oulu will collaborate for the development of 6G technologies and foster entrepreneurship. Jio had set up a unit in Estonia called Jio Estonia OU back in 2018 to focus on software development and pursue development of future technologies. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch: Take a look

As far as the collaboration with the University of Oulu is concerned, the partnership over 6G is expected to expand and strengthen Jio’s 5G capabilities and help the company explore more use cases for 6G technology. Together, Jio and the University of Oulu are planning to explore 6G-enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings. Also Read - Reliance Jio pays Rs 30,791 crore to DoT to clear spectrum dues

In addition to this, the collaboration will focus on fostering entrepreneurship by bringing together expertise from both industry and academia in various fields including aerial and space communication, holographic beamforming, 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity, microelectronics and photonics among others. Also Read - Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

It is worth noting Reliance Jio’s Jio Platforms wing already has an active development program for its 5G RAN technology that is facilitated by Jio Labs. The 6G technology will build on top of 5G infrastructure and extend digitisation via technologies such as cell-free MIMO, intelligent surfaces and higher capacities through Terahertz frequencies. Together 5G and 6G technologies will cover a broad range of consumer and enterprise use cases.

“6G promises to build upon 5G capabilities to deeply integrate technology as a digital twin in our daily lives…Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab’s capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life,” Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms said on the occasion.