Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share of other telecom operators. A fresh report reveals that the company has seen progress in its revenue market share for the sixth consecutive quarter, while Vodafone Idea is constantly losing it. Furthermore, Reliance Jio has secured almost 10 percentage points of revenue market share from Vodafone Idea since 2017, BloombergQuint reports. The report highlighted that Airtel, on the other hand, has barely witnessed 4 percent of dip during the same period.

The Mukesh Ambani led telecom company now has a total of 30 percent Revenue Market Share (RMS). Additionally, the report stated that “the revenue market share is calculated based on the adjusted gross revenue—factoring in interconnect usage charges and other deductions—provided by the TRAI. It includes national long-distance revenue. Excluding national long-distance revenue, Reliance Jio’s revenue market share stands at 38.1 percent—the highest in the industry.”

Besides, PTI recently reported that Reliance Jio has gained 85.64 lakh subscribers, while BSNL added 5.56 lakh users to their network in December 2018, totaling their subscriber base to 28 crores and 11.4 crores respectively. “The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,193.72 million at the end of November 2018 to 1,197.87 million at the end of December 18, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.35 percent,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its subscriber report for the month of December.

Furthermore, other telecom operators like Vodafone Idea lost massive 23.3 lakh mobile subscribers but it still has a total subscribers base of 42 crores, making it the biggest telecom operator among others. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, reportedly also lost 15 lakh subscribers, totaling its customer base to 34 crores. Besides, Airtel secured top position in India in providing fastest 4G download speed with an average speed of 8.6 Mbps during the December 2018-January 2019 period.