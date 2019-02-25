comscore
  • Home
  • Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report
News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Airtel has barely witnessed 4 percent of dip in Revenue Market Share (RMS).

  • Published: February 25, 2019 12:16 PM IST
reliance-jio-sim-stock-image

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share of other telecom operators. A fresh report reveals that the company has seen progress in its revenue market share for the sixth consecutive quarter, while Vodafone Idea is constantly losing it. Furthermore, Reliance Jio has secured almost 10 percentage points of revenue market share from Vodafone Idea since 2017, BloombergQuint reports. The report highlighted that Airtel, on the other hand, has barely witnessed 4 percent of dip during the same period.

The Mukesh Ambani led telecom company now has a total of 30 percent Revenue Market Share (RMS). Additionally, the report stated that “the revenue market share is calculated based on the adjusted gross revenue—factoring in interconnect usage charges and other deductions—provided by the TRAI. It includes national long-distance revenue. Excluding national long-distance revenue, Reliance Jio’s revenue market share stands at 38.1 percent—the highest in the industry.”

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

Besides, PTI recently reported that Reliance Jio has gained 85.64 lakh subscribers, while BSNL added 5.56 lakh users to their network in December 2018, totaling their subscriber base to 28 crores and 11.4 crores respectively. “The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,193.72 million at the end of November 2018 to 1,197.87 million at the end of December 18, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.35 percent,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its subscriber report for the month of December.

Furthermore, other telecom operators like Vodafone Idea lost massive 23.3 lakh mobile subscribers but it still has a total subscribers base of 42 crores, making it the biggest telecom operator among others. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, reportedly also lost 15 lakh subscribers, totaling its customer base to 34 crores. Besides, Airtel secured top position in India in providing fastest 4G download speed with an average speed of 8.6 Mbps during the December 2018-January 2019 period.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

Editor's Pick

Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Deals
Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

News

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report
BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

News

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan
Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data

News

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data
Foldable smartphones are not up to standard: Oppo

News

Foldable smartphones are not up to standard: Oppo
Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report

News

Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस Zenfone 6 बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ 14 मई को होगा लॉन्च!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी ऑनर Band 4 Running की सेल, 21 दिनों तक चलती है बैटरी

वोडाफोन ने 509 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 9GB एक्सट्रा डाटा

LG ने एयर मोशन जेस्चर वाले LG G8 ThinQ और LG G8s ThinQ स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

MWC 2019: शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

News

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019
BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

News

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals